  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'

Leinster know their inter-provincial rivals will be keen to cut them down after European glory.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 14 May 2018, 8:00 AM
53 minutes ago 4,654 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4010370

Murray Kinsella reports from Bilbao

THE NATURE OF the beast means that although Leinster will have enjoyed their Saturday night with Champions Cup winners’ medals around their necks, the hard work resumes today.

Munster will arrive at the RDS this weekend for the Guinness Pro14 semi-final with a vicious desire to keep their season alive and cut Leinster down after their European glory.

Peter O’Mahony Munster will be looking to give Leinster a reality check. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Racing 92 took a huge share of Leinster’s focus in recent weeks, naturally enough, but the eastern province will have been planning and preparing for Munster in the background too, mainly in the form of the deep analysis that goes in from the backroom staff.

Returning to their UCD training base today, the players will need to immediately refocus and run any remaining hangover after Bilbao out of their systems.

Johnny Sexton tweaked his groin in the win over Racing and will need to be further assessed, while Leo Cullen said captain Isa Nacewa and centre Robbie Henshaw also took “heavy bangs” in the victory.

It was an attritional contest at San Mamés, with many brutal collisions, but Leinster will need to put their strongest foot forward this weekend if they are to avoid an upset in the Pro14 bringing them crashing back down to earth.

Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge,” said Cullen. “They’re up and running this week, thinking about Leinster and watching the game [against Racing], probably having a plan in place.

“They’ll be thinking, ‘If that was our plan against Leinster, what would it look like, etc, etc.’. It gives them a huge advantage from the off.

“It’s important our guys celebrate as well because it’s the fourth time this has happened to the club, it’s a pretty momentous day.

“We’ll reassess and I’ll have a look at that B&I Cup final [which Leinster lost to Ealing on Saturday], there’s a couple of guys there who might potentially come into the mix as well.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates after the game Johnny Sexton will be as important as ever in refocusing Leinster's minds. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“We’ll try and get a team that is fresh and hungry to go out and do the business. It’s back at the RDS and the last time we played there we got beaten by Treviso, that’s still fresh in the memory.

“Obviously, we lost the semi-final at home last year against Scarlets. They are things we’ll discuss this week. In many ways, it’s a mental challenge more than a physical one, because the guys got a good physical workout today. It’s just mentally can we get ourselves to a place where we need to go and take on Munster?”

The expectation will be that European champions Leinster, so impressive for the majority of this season and with confidence boosted, will have too much for Johann van Graan’s visitors at the RDS on Saturday.

Cullen is wary of that factor coming into the inter-provincial derby.

“I almost feel like naturally there’ll be hype on Leinster now and Munster are waiting in the background,” said Cullen.

I know what it’s like being in that other team that’s waiting in the background. That was the Leinster team when Munster were riding high and we were going into games where no one gave us a chance.

“Do you think players listen to what you guys [the media] are writing and think they’ve got no chance? They think the complete opposite.

“In many ways, it just fuels the motivation a little bit more.

“Our guys will need to understand that as the week goes on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coetzee relieved to come out of the wilderness and closer to fitness

How Jacob Stockdale scored seven tries to break the Six Nations record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie