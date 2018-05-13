  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coetzee relieved to come out of the wilderness and closer to fitness

The Springbok will be a central tenet of Ulster’s rebuild next season, but first and foremost is next Sunday’s meeting with Ospreys.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 13 May 2018, 11:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,091 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4008174

A WEEK FROM now Ulster will play their final game of this season, a match that will have a seismic impact their 2018/19 campaign.

It could also put heavy glossy coat on what has otherwise been a lost year.

Beat Ospreys at home next Sunday afternoon and Champions Cup rugby is theirs again. Lose, and it’s another sorry chapter and a poor footing for incoming head coach Dan McFarland to begin from.

However, one Ulster player who will be glad to see next season come what may is Marcell Coetzee.

The 28-cap Springbok is confident he will be available again for the start of Ulster’s fresh start after a full pre-season.

There will surely be tentative early steps, though, because his two-year stint with the northern province currently amounts to just five appearances thanks to a horrendous run of luck with knee injuries.

Marcel Coetzee Source: Presseye/Darren Kidd/INPHO

“It’s been a long process,” says Coetzee, with the bulging biceps of a man who has had time to focus on upper body training, “but it’s seven months post-operation now, another two months of rehab to go and I’ll fall in with the other players in pre-season.

“Just to be among them will be a sigh of relief for me and, hopefully, it continues to go well so I can play that first game.”

It’s mentally challenging to come to a new club, you want to give back what they invest in you, and then bad luck comes your way. It’s character-building at the end of the day, I’ve learnt a lot about life in the last two years. It has all been very frustrating, this past year watching the boys play.”

Efforts to quell that sense of frustration for Coetzee comes, on the pitch, in the form of him offering tips and advice around the breakdown in training, particularly to young prospects like Matty Rea and Nick Timoney who have faced a steep learning curve in the Ulster back row this season.

Off the field, he has been keeping himself distracted by studying wildlife management. One day, hopefully at least a decade away, he may put it to use by starting his own game farm. Until then, he’s happy to be on his feet and able to roam wild.

“I’m a very outdoors man, it’s where I find my peace,” says the just-turned 27-year-old.

Marcell Coetzee with Tommaso Iannone Source: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO

“I’ve got a guesthouse right next to Kruger National Park (the 360km long park in South Africa’s north-east), the whole habitat and the bush fills my soul as an off-field (interest).

“I’m very fond of the bush and the animals coming with that. It’s another field, an online course that allows me on my own time… obviously I’ve a lot of time now, but it’s good to take your mind off things as well.

“It’s a good reminder that rugby isn’t forever, that you need to establish yourself after rugby.

“I’ve learnt a lot about life in general, how to approach it after rugby. I’ve got a brief taste, but hopefully that’s not the end.”

Coetzee’s influence on and off the pitch will be crucial next season. Taking shape under a new coach – who you suspect will arrive sooner rather than later – is a task enough, when you add the loss of a talent like Charles Piutau and core leaders such as Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe, Paul Marshall and Callum Black there is a vacuum to be dealt with.

Marcell Coetzee with Magnus Bradbury Source: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO

It wouldn’t win over many neutrals, but a repeat of the 8-0 win over Ospreys in April would be the ideal pivot point for everyone involved in Ulster.

“That would give us a lot of confidence going into next season knowing that we’re still competing with the best in Europe,” says Coetzee.

“We’ve had a lot of stuff following us the last couple of years, we just want to focus on our rugby now and grow in general.

“Get our culture right, get the confidence right…  there is a culture there, it’s a culture to be proud of. We’ve phenomenal facilities, good medical guys… everyone must just be confident, passionate and move forward in one direction to hear what the new coach has to say and buy into his plan.”

Super Sonny Bill offload can’t stop Hurricanes blowing away Blues

‘I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
'We’ll look forward to bringing Kilkenny to Galway' - Donoghue's focus turns to the Cats
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie