Coetzee relieved to come out of the wilderness and closer to fitness

A WEEK FROM now Ulster will play their final game of this season, a match that will have a seismic impact their 2018/19 campaign.

It could also put heavy glossy coat on what has otherwise been a lost year.

Beat Ospreys at home next Sunday afternoon and Champions Cup rugby is theirs again. Lose, and it’s another sorry chapter and a poor footing for incoming head coach Dan McFarland to begin from.

However, one Ulster player who will be glad to see next season come what may is Marcell Coetzee.

The 28-cap Springbok is confident he will be available again for the start of Ulster’s fresh start after a full pre-season.

There will surely be tentative early steps, though, because his two-year stint with the northern province currently amounts to just five appearances thanks to a horrendous run of luck with knee injuries.

Source: Presseye/Darren Kidd/INPHO

“It’s been a long process,” says Coetzee, with the bulging biceps of a man who has had time to focus on upper body training, “but it’s seven months post-operation now, another two months of rehab to go and I’ll fall in with the other players in pre-season.

“Just to be among them will be a sigh of relief for me and, hopefully, it continues to go well so I can play that first game.”

It’s mentally challenging to come to a new club, you want to give back what they invest in you, and then bad luck comes your way. It’s character-building at the end of the day, I’ve learnt a lot about life in the last two years. It has all been very frustrating, this past year watching the boys play.”

Efforts to quell that sense of frustration for Coetzee comes, on the pitch, in the form of him offering tips and advice around the breakdown in training, particularly to young prospects like Matty Rea and Nick Timoney who have faced a steep learning curve in the Ulster back row this season.