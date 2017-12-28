Bayer Leverkusen dismiss 'insane' Leon Bailey to Chelsea rumours

BAYERN LEVERKUSEN DIRECTOR Jonas Boldt says there is no truth to the “insane” amount of speculation that Chelsea could be set to sign Leon Bailey.

The 20-year-old winger had attracted interest from the Blues and Manchester United among others before leaving Genk for Leverkusen in January 2017 for around €20 million.

The Jamaica Under-23 international has scored six times and set up a further four in just 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, apparently persuading Chelsea to return for him next month.

Leverkusen are in no mood to entertain such ideas, however, as Boldt maintains they have no desire to let him go and pointed out that it is the German club who hold the power when it comes to negotiations.

“Well now the time starts again when there is some insane [transfer] talk,” he told Kicker.

“There is no offer for Leon. We have absolutely no thought of selling him. He has a contract until 2022 – and we are on the driver’s seat.”

Having moved from Belgium halfway through last season, Bailey struggled to make an impact in the early months of his time at the BayArena, but Boldt is happy to see such a quick improvement.

“His start at Leverkusen was not easy, he was still impressed with the hype that was being made about him in Belgium and made some mistakes,” he added.

“Today we see a boy who has learned from his behavior and is fully integrated into the team.”

-Omni

