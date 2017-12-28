  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayer Leverkusen dismiss 'insane' Leon Bailey to Chelsea rumours

The German side insist the the 20-year-old winger is going nowhere.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 3:15 PM
3 hours ago 3,174 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772229

BAYERN LEVERKUSEN DIRECTOR Jonas Boldt says there is no truth to the “insane” amount of speculation that Chelsea could be set to sign Leon Bailey.

The 20-year-old winger had attracted interest from the Blues and Manchester United among others before leaving Genk for Leverkusen in January 2017 for around €20 million.

The Jamaica Under-23 international has scored six times and set up a further four in just 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, apparently persuading Chelsea to return for him next month.

Leverkusen are in no mood to entertain such ideas, however, as Boldt maintains they have no desire to let him go and pointed out that it is the German club who hold the power when it comes to negotiations.

“Well now the time starts again when there is some insane [transfer] talk,” he told Kicker.

“There is no offer for Leon. We have absolutely no thought of selling him. He has a contract until 2022 – and we are on the driver’s seat.”

Having moved from Belgium halfway through last season, Bailey struggled to make an impact in the early months of his time at the BayArena, but Boldt is happy to see such a quick improvement.

“His start at Leverkusen was not easy, he was still impressed with the hype that was being made about him in Belgium and made some mistakes,” he added.

“Today we see a boy who has learned from his behavior and is fully integrated into the team.”

-Omni

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘They wanted him to fly out!’ – Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking

Sacked on Christmas Eve, Carlos Carvalhal is now the new Swansea manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie