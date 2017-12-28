  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

3 big races to watch on the final day of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

Irish racing’s final two Grade 1s of 2017 are down for decision today.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 6:00 PM
16 minutes ago 205 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3772362

Faugheen ridden by Ruby Walsh Faugheen (file photo): can he reassert his Champion Hurdle credentials? Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

1.20pm – Willis Towers Watson Irish EBF Mares Hurdle (Grade 3)

All eyes will be on Let’s Dance (4/7 fav) to see if she can get back to winning ways following her crashing fall at Punchestown last month. If she is at her best, Willie Mullins’ mare should be a class above the rest here.

Forge Meadow (11/2) was the horse that picked up the pieces at her expense that day, going on to win the listed prize by a comfortable seven-and-a-half lengths. Karalee (7/1) and Lady Buttons (7/1) could also feature.

1.55pm – Neville Hotels Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Second to Penhill in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham last March, Monalee‘s credentials over the three-mile trip certainly aren’t in doubt, and after making a smart start to his chasing career in Punchestown last month, it’s no surprise to see him installed as 4/5 favourite here.

Rathvinden‘s (5/1) runner-up finish to Death Duty in the Drinmore is eye-catching form, while Gordon Elliot might well expect improvement from two of his quartet here, Jury Duty (9/1) and Shattered Love (12/1).

2.30pm – Ryanair Hurdle (Grade 1)

We could try to dress this up as a contest, but with a record of 13 wins from 14 starts, there is simply nothing here that can compete with Faugheen (1/5 fav). Still, it will be a performance that could offer up some clues as to his Champion Hurdle credentials as he continues his comeback following almost two years off the track.

Willie Mullins’ other runner, Cilaos Emery (7/1), will likely lead the ‘betting without’ market but this will hopefully be another race and performance to be savoured.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Big shock in Leopardstown Christmas Chase as Michael O’Leary horses finish 1-2-3

Tragedy at Leopardstown as Cheltenham champion Nichols Canyon suffers fatal fall

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie