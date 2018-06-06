This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 6 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Typical of him' - LeBron and Curry say NBA champs won't visit Trump in White House

‘No one wants the invite anyway.’

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 8:05 AM
56 minutes ago 1,104 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4055094
James and Curry in action.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
James and Curry in action.
James and Curry in action.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CLEVELAND STAR LEBRON James and Golden State’s Stephen Curry have said that the NBA Finals champions will not be visiting US President Donald Trump in the White House no matter whether the Cavaliers or Warriors win the crown.

A day after Trump revoked an invitation to the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House amid reports fewer than 10 players would take part, the NBA’s elite closed ranks to condemn the president.

“It’s typical of him,” James said. “I’m not suprised. Typical of him.

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going.”

When asked for his remarks later, Curry added: “I agree with ‘Bron.”

Team-mate Kevin Durant also concurred. “I’m sure whoever wins this series won’t be going,” Durant said.

Last September, Trump withdrew an invitation to the Warriors after they beat Cleveland in last year’s final following remarks from Curry saying he didn’t want to attend.

“You’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of your team,” Curry said. “It’s unfortunate but we all have to do what we have to do and the Eagles fall right into that.”

The Eagles no-go might signal an end to what has been a decades-old tradition, Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

“Maybe it’s just a tradition that needs to stop if everybody is going to be disinvited,” Green said.

The Warriors, who lead Cleveland 2-0 in the best-of-seven series entering game three Wednesday, would likely follow the lead of what they did last year when they went to Washington and spent the day with children instead of what would have been a White House trip.

“I hope to be in that situation,” Curry said. “The way we handled things last year, we’d stay consistent with that.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a frequent critic of Trump, said teams look forward to returning to the White House under a new leader.

“It’s not surprising,” Kerr said. “The President has made it pretty clear he’s going to try and divide us all in the country for political gain. We’re all looking forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration and celebrate Americans for their achievement.

“It will be nice when we can just get back to normal, in three years.”

James also supported NFL players who choose to kneel during the pre-game playing of the US national anthem, an issue Trump has stirred for nine months.

“There are a lot of things we believe in as Americans we don’t believe he’s for,” James said. “A lot of people that believe he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people.”

Kerr said it’s important to be clear upon the players reasons for kneeling.

“You have to understand that what players have protested is not the military,” Kerr said. “They’re protesting police brutality and racial inequality.”

Curry said he was not shocked to see how the White House appearance issue has escalated since last September.

“You can’t control what other people try and do to control the narrative,” Curry said.

James said people should not forget the championship season the Eagles had because of the situation with Trump.

“Let’s not have someone disinviting them from his house take away from that moment,” James said. “A championsahip is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there.”

James also shook his head at the Women’s NBA champions not being invited last year.

“It’s laughable at this point,” James said. “You laugh to stop from crying.”

Trump tweeted the Eagles didn’t want to appear because he “insists they properly stand for the National Anthem” but no Eagles player ever took part in the anthem kneeling protest.

Trump, who has equated the protest with disrespect of flag and nation, said last September that any protesting “son of a bitch” should be fired and added recently “maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

When Curry snubbed Trump last September, he noted golfing with former President Barack Obama and said, “I’m pretty sure I won’t get a tee-time invite during this regime.”

James defended Curry after Trump blamed him for the dis-invitation, tweeting: “U bum. @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Argentina cancels its Israel World Cup friendly in Jerusalem
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
IRELAND
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
Cheika calls Latu into Wallabies squad ahead of first Ireland Test
'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''
HURLING
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie