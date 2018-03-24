  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hamilton breaks records to claim pole at season-opening Australia Grand Prix

The Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished second and third in qualifying this morning.

By AFP Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 9:39 AM
48 minutes ago 440 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3921985

MERCEDES WORLD CHAMPION Lewis Hamilton produced a sizzling final lap to grab a record-breaking seventh pole position for the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on Saturday.

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying Source: Charles Coates

The four-time world champion knocked out his rivals with a blistering time of one minute 21.164 seconds to claim his 73rd career pole and seventh in Australia.

The Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished second and third with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fourth.

Hamilton delivered a special flying lap to put a stunning 0.664sec gap on Raikkonen and clinch the pole for Sunday’s race.

His pace underlines he will be the one to beat, and helped offset a spectacular crash of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas early in the final shootout.

He now has seven poles in Australia, holding the record outright ahead of Ayrton Senna (six), and five straight.

“I’m so happy with that lap. It was such a nice lap,” Hamilton said.

“I’m always striving for perfection and that was as close as I could get.

“What was surprising was to see how quick the Ferraris were.

“During that lap I was in the same modes as before but it was hooking up the tyres and getting the lap together.”

Raikkonen, who will also start off the front row in Sunday’s race, conceded that the gap with Hamilton was significant.

“It was a pretty decent job. Obviously the lap time difference is quite big,” the Finn said.

“It wasn’t a straight-forward session with the rain this morning.

“We have to be pretty happy with where we are starting, but there is an awful lot of work to be done to improve things.”

Vettel added: “Shame that Lewis had quite a big gap at the end but I guess his lap was pretty good.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, I think we improved the car and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

“It’s very close, we saw yesterday on the long runs that pace is very close. It’s not the easiest place to overtake but who knows.

“We have an opportunity at the start and the race, who knows.”

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying Source: Robert Cianflone

Bottas’ crash brought out the red flag to halt Q1 after he ran wide on turn two and slammed into the wall, dislodging a wheel in the collision.

He was uninjured but the shunt tore the rear wing from the car and destroyed the right-side suspension, leaving a massive overnight repair job for the Mercedes crew.

The Finn will start from, at best, 10th place, providing he does not need a replacement engine power unit or gearbox for Sunday’s race.

Australia’s big hope Daniel Ricciardo, who went into qualifying with a three grid place penalty after a red flag infringement in Friday practice, finished fifth in Q1, but will start in 8th on the grid.

“I thought (the grid penalty) was unjust. A penalty sure, there are reprimands, fines, other things but to shoot me in the ankle before the season has started –- I thought they could have done better,” Ricciardo said.

“We’re starting on the supersofts and hopefully that works to our favour and later in the race we can make some things happen.”

Haas pairing Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean made good on the team’s promising testing and practice pace with sixth and seventh fastest in Q1. With Ricciardo’s penalty and Bottas’s crash, the team is set to start on the third row.

McLaren’s Fernando Alonso was a major casualty in Q2, finishing 11th fastest and missing out to Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Others to miss out in Q2 were Alonso’s teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon.

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson was among those who failed to get out of Q1 along with Brendon Hartley, Charles Leclerc, Sergey Sirotkin and Pierre Gasly.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

More injury woe as Curry comes back only to go down again

Dustin Johnson smashes a drive almost 500 yards – but it won’t count as a record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
IRELAND
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie