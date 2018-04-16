  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family'

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly has been speaking about turning down a call-up to the Ireland squad.

By Ben Blake Monday 16 Apr 2018, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,804 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3960750
Royals playmaker Kelly.
Image: Nigel French
Royals playmaker Kelly.
Royals playmaker Kelly.
Image: Nigel French

READING’S LIAM KELLY was called up to the Ireland senior squad for last month’s international friendly against Turkey.

However, manager Martin O’Neill revealed at the time that the English-born midfielder had decided not to take up the offer, suggesting that he was “keeping his options open.”

O’Neill told of how he made several calls to the 22-year-old that went unanswered, before eventually receiving a text message from the player.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Kelly has now explained that he made the choice because of a “personal reason”.

“It was a personal reason, it was nothing against Republic of Ireland,” he said.

“It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family which we thought was best.

There are no ifs and buts about it, it was just how I was feeling at the time.”

Former Ireland U21 international Kelly also left the door open and when asked if he could one day line out for the Boys in Green, he replied: “We’ll see how it goes”.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sligo midfielder scores from inside his own half – but should the goal have stood?

A disaster scenario’ – Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing last night

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
LIVERPOOL
Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers
Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie