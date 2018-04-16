  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sligo midfielder scores from inside his own half – but should the goal have stood?

Rhys McCabe opened the scoring with an incredible goal for Ger Lyttle’s side in Saturday’s win over Limerick.

By Paul Dollery Monday 16 Apr 2018, 12:38 PM
26 minutes ago 675 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3960174

Rhys McCabe Sligo Rovers midfielder Rhys McCabe. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SLIGO ROVERS PICKED up a much-needed victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday evening, aided by an incredible goal from Rhys McCabe.

Having not won a league game in over a month, Ger Lyttle’s side ended a run of three straight defeats by recording a 2-1 win over Limerick at Markets Field, which moved them into eighth place, a point above the Shannonsiders.

McCabe broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Sligo were awarded a free-kick by referee Ben Connolly a few yards inside their own half. The former Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder spotted Limerick goalkeeper Brendan Clarke off his line and capitalised with a brilliantly executed strike.

However, the footage suggests that Sligo may have been fortunate that the goal actually stood. It’s difficult to tell definitively if the ball was stationery or still rolling by the time McCabe’s boot connected with it, but make your own mind up and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

McCabe told RTÉ Sport afterwards: “I try it in training and stuff but usually they go over the bar. It was just instinct and it’s paid off so that’s great. One of the coaches said at half-time that [the goalkeeper's] starting position is quite high so I had that in the back of my mind. I saw the opportunity, had a go and it went in.”

Greg Moorhouse doubled Sligo’s lead in the 82nd minute. Daniel Kearns pulled one back for Limerick against his former club just before the full-time whistle but it was too little, too late for Tommy Barrett’s side, who now haven’t won in their last six league games.

In spite of the uncertainty, McCabe’s strike will be a strong contender for ‘Goal of the Season’, which was awarded to St Patrick’s Athletic’s Conan Byrne for a similar effort in 2017.

McCabe only joined Sligo last June but this isn’t the first time he has scored an audacious goal for the club. He also came up with something out-of-the-ordinary back in August to give the Bit o’ Red a crucial victory against Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

RM Source: RTÉ/Soccer Republic

The former Scotland U21 international will be hoping for another enjoyable trip to Leeside tomorrow night when Sligo make a long journey south for the second time in four days to take on the defending champions.

‘A disaster scenario’ – Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing last night

Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
LEO CULLEN
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie