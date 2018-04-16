  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers

The Reds have reached 300 goals under their German coach, but they are still searching for a first piece of silverware.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 10:38 AM
43 minutes ago 931 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3960079
Image: Jordan Mansfield
Image: Jordan Mansfield

JURGEN KLOPP IS delighted to have seen his Liverpool side record 300 goals during his reign, but is eager to see them turn entertainment value into trophies.

The Reds have reached what their manager considers to be “a massive number” in terms of finding the target in just 148 games.

Attacking flair has rarely been a problem during the German’s tenure, with defensive frailties proving to be more of an issue.

Even those leaks have been plugged of late – with a top-four bid in the Premier League being complemented by a run to the Champions League semi-finals – but Liverpool are still searching for a first piece of a silverware since 2012, and that is something Klopp is eager to address.

After seeing the Reds sweep past Bournemouth 3-0 in their latest outing, the man in charge at Anfield told reporters on his footballing philosophy: “It’s about winning football games. It’s about creating moments and knowing to use them. That’s the thing.

“We scored a lot of goals before but nobody was really happy about not having clean sheets because it makes winning quite difficult. We had the set-piece issue, we had different issues already and step by step we sorted it a little bit better.

“All these things we sorted step by step, and the boys enjoy the game obviously. You could see that on Saturday.

“It’s such an intense time, and playing like this is great, it’s just great and scoring these goals is really good. 300 is really a massive number, to be honest.”

Klopp added on the need to break his trophy duck: “I love watching that kind of football but I don’t want to be the entertainer or whatever and it is like, ‘Oh we had fun but we didn’t win anything’.

“I know the reason is we come here together to win things but I think the way you try to do it is important.

“What can you start first? You cannot be successful without playing good football, you cannot be the best side in the world, have the best players, and yeah you can play defensive football – that’s possible.

“But we are not one and not the other so we have to find a way for ourselves. That is what we do step by step.”

Liverpool reached League Cup and Europa League finals in 2016, only to come unstuck against Manchester City and Sevilla in domestic and continental competition.

They are back in the hunt for European honours this season, with the Champions League semi-final draw having paired them with Serie A side Roma.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty’: Rodgers hails Dembele

‘I’ve never been able to retain a title’: Kompany already thinking of league defence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
LEO CULLEN
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie