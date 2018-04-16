  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele

Moussa Dembele’s chipped penalty in Celtic’s 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Rangers impressed manager Brendan Rodgers.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 6:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,013 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3959685
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers hailed Moussa Dembele’s “personality and courage” after the striker scored a chipped penalty in his side’s 4-0 victory over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Tom Rogic struck after 22 minutes to get Celtic off the mark and their lead was doubled by Callum McGregor seven minutes before half-time.

Celtic converted two second-half penalties, scored by Dembele and Olivier Ntcham, as Rangers were reduced to 10 men in a one-sided encounter at Hampden Park.

Dembele has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and Rodgers said the manner of his strike at Hampden Park underlined his confidence.

“I’m glad Moussa’s penalty went in,” Rodgers told reporters. ”I didn’t expect that. He’s very cool. He’s very calm.

“It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty but he was obviously confident that he was going to score.”

Rodgers praised the composure of his whole team as they secured Celtic’s place in the Scottish Cup final, where they will face Motherwell, who held them to a goalless draw at Fir Park in March.

“It was a very good game,” said Rodgers. “There was a real edge to the players’ game and composure.

“We wanted to get to the final but there’s always pressure. You can’t get away from it. When you play for Celtic or manage Celtic the expectations are huge.

“I think semi-finals are here to win and if you can play well, then great. Our idea is always to play well and I thought in the first half we were really dominant, in control and scored two good goals so I’m very pleased.”

Rodgers’ opposite number Graeme Murty told Sky Sports the sending-off of Ross McCrorie for a pull on Dembele tarnished the visitors’ hopes of turning the game around in the second half.

“I’m frustrated, I didn’t think we turned up in the first half,” Murty said. “The sending off changed the nature of what we wanted to do second-half.

“We just didn’t get close to anyone, it took half an hour to make a tackle. I will look at myself and learn from it.”

Juve bounce back from Champions League exit as Costa helps open six-point gap

Diego Simeone hails ‘icon’ Fernando Torres after landmark 100th La Liga goal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues
REAL MADRID
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale
Juve bounce back from Champions League exit as Costa helps open six-point gap
'His behaviour has been out of order' - Lineker criticises Buffon's comments after red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie