Sunday 30 September, 2018
On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon

One to look back on fondly.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,453 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261503

30 SEPTEMBER 2003.

15 years ago today, the late Liam Miller scored Celtic’s opening goal against Lyon in the Champions League.

The Corkman headed home the Hoops’ first as they beat the French side 2-0 on a memorable night at Parkhead.

A goal that’s etched in Celtic history.

As Martin O’Neill described after Miller’s untimely death earlier this year:

“I remember the impact that Liam had in a big Champions League match against Lyon. We were pressing strongly and trying to find the breakthrough when Liam scored a magical goal that gave us momentum to win the game.”

Relive the magic.

Former Ireland international Miller — who also played for Manchester United after his time at Celtic — sadly passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer in February, aged 36.

