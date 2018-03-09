  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Morrissey's late header gives Limerick their first home win of the season

Limerick keep in touch with 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers.

By Andrew Cunneen Friday 9 Mar 2018, 10:22 PM
9 hours ago 3,247 Views 8 Comments
Markets Field: first home win of the season (file photo).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Markets Field: first home win of the season (file photo).
Markets Field: first home win of the season (file photo).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Limerick 1

Bray Wanderers 0

Andrew Cunneen reports from Markets Field

DANNY MORRISSEY HEADED Limerick to three points as they overcame Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field.

Limerick and Bray were coming off the back of results that saw them ship a hefty 14 goals, and both managers understandably opted for changes.

The Seagulls replaced Darragh Noone and Sean Heaney with Conor Kenna and John Sullivan, while Limerick brought in Daniel Kearns, Cian Coleman and Tony Whitehead in place of Kilian Cantwell, Colm Walsh Oâ€™Loghlen and Billy Dennehy.

Striker Mark Oâ€™Sullivan had featured prominently in Limerickâ€™s first three games of the season, but an injury will likely keep him out of action for a month.

Shannonside natives were familiar with a handful of Bray players, too â€“ as John Sullivan, Aaron Greene and Paul Oâ€™Conor enjoyed spells with the Blues, while Ronan Coughlan is a native of Raheen.

Conditions at the Markets Field werenâ€™t conducive to good football, but both sides tried to play out from the back. As poor as the Garryowen surface was for Limerickâ€™s clash with Bohemians a fortnight ago where both managers slated the pitch, Storm Emma and schools rugby took their toll on the former Airtricity pitch of the year.

Therefore, it didnâ€™t come as a surprise to anyone that the only chance of the opening 45 arrived via a set piece. Daniel Kearnsâ€™ corner from the left found towering centre half Darren Dennehy unmarked inside the six-yard box. He powered his header into the net, but also impeded Bray keeper Aaron Dillon â€“ forcing Anthony Buttimer to correctly disallow the goal.

Limerick introduced former underage Irish international Barry Maguire for his debut. His international clearance came through in midweek and his experience could be crucial should Limerick contest a relegation battle.

Just as it appeared that would be the only notable event of the second period, Shane Tracyâ€™s delicious cross from the left found substitute Morrissey in the area on 82 minutes, and he made no mistake from close range.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy, Shane Tracy; Cian Coleman (Barry Maguire, 70), Eoin Wearen; Daniel Kearns, Shane Duggan, William Fitzgerald (Kilian Cantwell, 90); Connor Ellis (Danny Morrissey, 76).

Bray: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; Paul Oâ€™Conor, John Sullivan (Darragh Noone, 88), Gary McCabe; Ronan Coughlan (Michael Kelly, 79), Aaron Greene, Cory Galvin (Ger Pender 85).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)

