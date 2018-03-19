  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 March, 2018
Limerick's Ryan hero in free-taking shootout as Clare's Duggan scores 0-19 in thrilling hurling quarter-final

Limerick and Clare played over 100 minutes of action at the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Mar 2018, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 10,775 Views 17 Comments
Colin Ryan was the match-winner for Limerick.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Colin Ryan was the match-winner for Limerick.
Colin Ryan was the match-winner for Limerick.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick 4-21
Clare 0-33

A HISTORIC SUDDEN death free taking shootout was needed after 100 minutes of hurling failed to find a winner between Limerick and Clare in a thrilling Allianz Hurling League quarter final this evening at the Gaelic Grounds.

Even round one of the free taking failed to find a winner before Colin Ryan was the Limerick sudden death hero.

Colin Ryan, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes stepped forward for Limerick while Peter Duggan, Niall Deasy, David Reidy, Ian Galvin and Jamie Shanahan were nominated for Clare.

All 10 scored, leading to sudden death. Peter Duggan and Aaron Gillane scored first in sudden death, then Niall Deasy struck his effort wide before Ryan was the Limerick hero.

Ryan also forced extra time with a sideline ball in injury time after the lead was exchanged hands numerous time coming down the home straight.

Clare led by nine points after 22 minutes of the opening half but on 52 minutes Limerick were ahead. Clare led by Peter Duggan battled back and had the lead in injury time until Ryan struck.

The Banner were 0-11 to 0-2 ahead on 22 minutes with Colm Galvin, Tony Kelly, David Reidy and Conor McGrath all on the mark. Limerick went 16 minutes without a score before Aaron Gillane struck a goal. He added two frees and it was 1-4 to 0-11.

Paul Browne and Gearoid Hegarty added Limerick points but Clare were 0-14 to 1-8 ahead at half time. At the mid-point of the second half Clare were still ahead, 0-17 to 0-11 with two Kelly points for the men in saffron and blue.

Limerick were gathering momentum and two points from Ryan and a Gillane goal had them ahead, 2-13 to 0-18 for the first time on 52 minutes.

Duggan dragged Clare back in front but that was until the third Limerick goal arrived from substitute Pat Ryan and Limerick were in front 3-15 to 0-21. Duggan then found another four points bringing him to 15-points and Clare were ahead in injury time before Colin Ryan then forced extra time.

In extra time Clare appeared to hold the upper hand and points from Duggan and Kelly had them a goal ahead in injury time. Then Diarmaid Byrnes stepped forward to blast a 21 metre free to the net to ensure more extra time – this time two periods of five minutes.

The excitement didn’t end there. The sides were still level at half time in the second spell of extra time and it appeared John Conlon was to be the Clare hero until a late, late free from Gillane left the sides level after 100 minutes – Limerick 4-21 Clare 0-33.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-11 (0-11f), Diarmaid Byrnes 1-1 (1-1f), Pat Ryan 1-0, Colin Ryan 0-3 (0-1 sideline cut), Gearoid Hegarty 0-2, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Paul Browne, Seamus Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-19 (0-15f, 0-2 ‘65), Tony Kelly 0-6, David Reidy and John Conlon 0-2 each, Conor McGrath, David Fitzgerald, Shane O’Donnell, Colm Galvin 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Subs

24. Colin Ryan for Paul Browne (49 mins)
20. Pat Ryan for Barry Murphy (54 mins)
21. David Reidy for Kyle Hayes (62 mins)
18. Richie McCarthy for Seamus Hickey (78 mins)
22. Barry O’Connell for Gearoid Hegarty (85 mins)
25. Oisin O’Reilly for Seamus Flanagan (86 mins)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. Conor Cleary (Miltown Malbay)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

18. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Eire Og)

13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og)

Subs

10. Ian Galvin for Colm Galvin (51 mins)
19. Cathal McInerney for Conor McGrath (56 mins)
22. Jamie Shanahan for Seadna Morey (60 mins)
25. Jason McCarthy for David Reidy (63 mins)
21. Podge Collins for Cathal Malone (68 mins)
26. Mikey O’Neill for Cathal McInerney (e-t)
23. Ryan Taylor for Ian Galvin (89mins)
17. Michael O’Malley for Tony Kelly (95mins)
24. Niall Deasy for Podge Collins (98)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

Kilkenny see off spirited Offaly with two late scores to book hurling league semi-final

Down by 10 points at half-time, Galway’s Athenry stage stunning comeback to reach All-Ireland final

