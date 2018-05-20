  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ardscoil Ris star hits 0-10 to guide Limerick minors past Tipperary in Munster opener

Cathal O’Neill gave a man of the match display at the Gaelic Grounds.

By John Fallon Sunday 20 May 2018, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,058 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4023930

Limerick 1-17

Tipperary 2-12

John Fallon reports from the Gaelic Grounds

CATHAL O’NEILL PRODUCED a man of the match display to get Limerick’s Munster MHC campaign off to a winning start at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cathal O'Neill Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Ardscoil Ris star struck 0-10, including six points from play, as they came from behind to secure victory.

Tipperary looked set for victory when Sean Hayes pounced for two goals in a minute to lead by 2-9 to 0-10 with eleven minutes remaining.

But Cormac Ryan struck back for a goal for Limerick and another free from O’Neill tied the game for the fifth time with six minutes left.

There were level twice after that but Limerick edged in front with a point from Ryan in stoppage time before O’Neill doubled the lead with another superb score from the right wing.

Tipperary, who paid the price for 15 wides to Limerick’s eight, led by 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time but they failed to make goal chances count throughout the contest.

Tipperary dominated the early stages but wayward shooting saw them fail to pull away and Limerick tied the game at 0-3 each by the end of the opening quarter.

inpho_01377416 Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ryan Renehan extended Tipperary’s lead just after the restart with a superb sideline but two O’Neill points levelled the match after 38 minutes.

Limerick edged in front for the first time when Colin Coughlan pointed after 44 minutes but then Hayes struck for his brace of goals to lead by 2-9 to 0-10.

However, Limerick never panicked and with O’Neill leading the way superbly, they clawed their way back and hit the front when it matter most to get their round robin campaign off to a perfect start.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-10 (0-3f, 0-1 65), Cormac Ryan 1-1, Colin Coughlan 0-3, Bob Purcell 0-2, Bryan Nix 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Sean Hayes 2-1, Ryan Renehan 0-3 (1 sideline, 1 penalty), Kian O’Kelly 0-2, James Devanney 0-2, Johnny Ryan 0-1, John Campion 0-1, John Campion 0-1, Mikey O’Shea 0-1.

Limerick

1.Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane)

2. Padraig Harnett (Adare)
3. Ben Herlihy (Castletown/Ballyagran)
4. Michael Keane (Adare)

5. Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane)
6. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh
7. Jack Nicholas (Murroe/Boher)

8. Dean Kennedy (Claughan)
9. Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)
11. Cormac Ryan (Doon)
12. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

13. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
14. Bob Purcell (Doon)
15. Bryan Nix (Newcastlewest)

Subs:

19. Seamus Hurley (Mungret/St Paul’s) for O’Connor (half-time)
17. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell) for Hegarty (43)
18. Cian Casey (Calughan) for O’Connor (58)
23. David Riordan for Hurley (62)
22. Michael Martin (Ballybricken/Bohermore) for Coughlan (64)

Tipperary

1.Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickams)

4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)
3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)
2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

17. Frank Hanafin (Holycross-Ballycahill)
7. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)
5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
9. John Campion (Drom-Inch)

10. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)
11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickams)
12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs)

13. Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields)
14. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite)
15. James Devanney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs:

21. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone) for Lanigan (39)
18. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Renehan (48)
20. Cian O’Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og) for D Ryan (55)
23. Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) for O’Kelly (58)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork)

