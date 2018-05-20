'It’s an absolute disgrace' - Tipp manager Kearns left frustrated by one week turnaround

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL MANAGER Liam Kearns said that forcing his side to play their second Munster SFC game in a week is ‘a disgrace’.

His side won their opening round clash with Waterford by 0-20 to 0-9 on Saturday night, but will be out again next Saturday in the Munster semi-final against Cork.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. I think the integrity of the competition has been completely compromised. I think Cork have now got an advantage over us. It should be a level playing field,” he said.

“The stats say that say that the team with a six-day turnaround don’t win. We are determined that it won’t be won in the committee room, it’s not going to be won in a boardroom.

“It’s going to be won out there in the field and we will be here in six days time because we will be here to play.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. I don’t know how they came up with the decision. And that is being straight and honest. They are years planning and with a stroke of the pen they put it all into jeopardy.

“Again, I couldn’t say too much about it but now I can say what I want to say about it. They could’ve played it on the original date, they could’ve played it on the Bank Holiday Monday,” Kearns added.

“They said the players didn’t want to play it. Did you want to play on a Bank Holiday Monday and the elephant in the room they could’ve played it on the ninth and 10th of June, which is two weeks before the Munster final and two weeks before a qualifier.

“That should’ve been the day that they moved it from the weekend which they did.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!