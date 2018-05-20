Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds is 2pm.
The Munster Hurling Championship is back... but not as we know it. Limerick host Tipperary on The Sunday Game Live on RTÃ‰2 at 2pm followed by Cork v Clare at 4pm. Live blogs on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App. #RTEgaa #GAA pic.twitter.com/PGYkRedQXO— RTÃ‰ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 20, 2018
Something to whet the appetite.
Under the new championship format, Tipperary will be looking to regain the provincial trophy they won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 before losing to Cork at the quarter-final stage 12 months ago.
The last time these two sides met was in this year’s league semi-final and it was Tipp who prevailed after a cracking encounter. Michael Ryan’s charges now face a tough visit to Ennis Road where the Shannonsiders will be gunning for them.
Here’s are how the teams are set to line out.
Two championship debutants for Limerick in the full-forward line — Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan — while no na Piarsaigh players start, as of now.
Tipperary meanwhile have four championship newcomers, with Padraic Maher captaining the county. Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher are both named on the bench.
We’ll have any late changes though.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
3. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel)
4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
6. Padraic Maher (captain) (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Hello, and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Limerick and Tipperary’s Munster SHC clash at the Gaelic Grounds. This should be good!
Throw-in is 2pm (live on RTÉ 2), we’ll have team news shortly. Stick with us throughout the afternoon and as per, feel free to voice your opinion in the comments section.
