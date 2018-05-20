6 mins ago

The Munster Hurling Championship is back... but not as we know it. Limerick host Tipperary on The Sunday Game Live on RTÃ‰2 at 2pm followed by Cork v Clare at 4pm. Live blogs on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App. #RTEgaa #GAA pic.twitter.com/PGYkRedQXO — RTÃ‰ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 20, 2018

Something to whet the appetite.

Under the new championship format, Tipperary will be looking to regain the provincial trophy they won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 before losing to Cork at the quarter-final stage 12 months ago.

The last time these two sides met was in this year’s league semi-final and it was Tipp who prevailed after a cracking encounter. Michael Ryan’s charges now face a tough visit to Ennis Road where the Shannonsiders will be gunning for them.