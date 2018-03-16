Sadlier scores again but champions forced to settle for a draw in Limerick

Cork City striker Graham Cummins shows his frustration. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick 1

Cork City 1

Paul Dollery reports from Markets Field

FOUR DAYS AFTER suffering a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Derry City, Limerick responded in impressive fashion tonight on home soil by earning a share of the spoils against SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Cork City.

While his team still lead the table with a point to spare over Dundalk, the result will leave Cork City manager John Caulfield frustrated after he watched his side struggle to break down a team who conceded eight goals to the Lilywhites just over a fortnight ago.

Former Cork City winger Billy Dennehy, operating in an unfamiliar left-back berth, got forward to give Limerick a 17th-minute lead. Kieran Sadlier responded before the break with his fifth goal of the season in all competitions, three of which have now come from the penalty spot.

Billy Dennehy celebrates after putting Limerick ahead. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With Garry Buckley, Alan Bennett, Steven Beattie and long-term absentee Johnny Dunleavy all sidelined, City were unchanged from Monday’s 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Limerick boss Tommy Barrett made two personnel adjustments to his side following Monday’s trouncing at the Brandywell. Shane Tracy dropped down to the bench so Billy Dennehy reverted to left-back. Kilian Cantwell replaced the injured Eoin Wearen in midfield. Danny Morrissey, who started up front against Derry, filled Dennehy’s role wide on the right, while Connor Ellis led the attack for the Blues against his former club.

In total Limerick started the game with six ex-Cork City players in their line-up, three of whom combined for the first real chance of the game on nine minutes. Billy Dennehy’s deep cross found Morrissey, who set up Shane Duggan. However, the Limerick captain was unable to keep his volley on target.

But the home side did hit the front eight minutes later. Aaron Barry’s headed clearance was picked up by Billy Dennehy in midfield. Limerick’s makeshift left-back charged forward with the ball at his feet, space opening up in front of him as the opposition failed to close him down. Dennehy’s low effort from 20 yards then beat Mark McNulty to his right.

Limerick's Billy Dennehy and Karl Sheppard of Cork City challenge for a header. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After going behind, City gradually took control of the game as they pressed for an equaliser. Sadlier missed the target with two-long range efforts, a Gearoid Morrissey half-volley was brilliantly saved by Brendan Clarke, before Barry McNamee fired a shot over the crossbar when Tony Whitehead failed to clear Sadlier’s low cross.

John Caulfield’s side eventually drew level in the 33rd minute. With McNamee sending in a corner from the right, Darren Dennehy shoved Graham Cummins over in the box. Dennehy was subsequently booked by referee Neil Doyle, and Sadlier stepped up to make it three from three from the penalty spot this season.

The Leesiders had opportunities to grab the lead before the interval. Karl Sheppard’s header from Conor McCarthy’s cross was narrowly off target, McNamee forced Clarke to make a save with a strike from the edge of the box, and Sheppard blasted over on the stroke of half-time, leaving the scores even at the break.

Possession continued to be dominated by City after the restart, but again the first proper chance fell to the Blues. Billy Dennehy’s delivery into the box on the hour-mark found his brother Darren at the back post. But after tangling with Sean McLoughlin, he could only fire over from close range, although the angle was admittedly tricky.

Kieran Sadlier celebrates after equalising for Cork City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Less than a minute later, McNulty’s goal was under threat again. Shaun Kelly had a crack from long range and the City goalkeeper had to push the ball away for a corner. With Limerick beginning to settle again, Kelly crossed for Morrissey — who had switched positions with Ellis — but his header went over.

At the opposite end, Clarke was called into action for the first time in the second half when Sheppard shot straight at the Limerick goalkeeper in the 66th minute after being teed up by Shane Griffin.

Despite leaking 13 goals in their last two away outings, Limerick were disciplined defensively tonight. Chances were scarce for both sides in the final quarter. City redoubled their efforts to take all three points by swapping defensive midfielder and captain Conor McCormack for on-loan Preston North End striker Michael Howard.

Both teams had late opportunities for a winning goal. Limerick substitute Karl O’Sullivan directed his 88th-minute attempt straight at McNulty, before there was a nervy moment for the home fans as the game entered additional time.

Connor Ellis of Limerick under pressure from Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Billy Dennehy was booked for a foul on Howard on the edge of the box. Sadlier beat the wall with a low free-kick but Clarke denied the former Ireland U21 international with another excellent stop, which secured a point that Tommy Barrett will rightly feel his players deserved.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy, Billy Dennehy; Kilian Cantwell, Cian Coleman; Danny Morrissey (Karl O’Sullivan, 67), Shane Duggan, Daniel Kearns (Will Fitzgerald, HT); Connor Ellis.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Aaron Barry, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (Michael Howard, 80), Gearoid Morrissey; Karl Sheppard, Barry McNamee (Jimmy Keohane, 70), Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins.

Referee: Neil Doyle