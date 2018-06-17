This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot

Limerick rallied in the dying stages to book their place in the 2018 Munster MHC final.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 2:20 PM
55 minutes ago 4,439 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4075525
Clare's Aidan Moriarty and Barry O'Connor of Limerick.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clare's Aidan Moriarty and Barry O'Connor of Limerick.
Clare's Aidan Moriarty and Barry O'Connor of Limerick.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick 1-21

Clare 2-17

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park

LIMERICK PRODUCED A dramatic late turnaround to edge into the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final against Tipperary at the expense of hosts Clare in Cusack Park this afternoon.

With a brace of Mark Rodgers helping the home side to keep their noses in front for the majority, it seemed that Clare were destined to return to a second successive provincial decider.

However, Limerick simply refused to adhere to that script as despite trailing by two points at the hour mark, chief marksman Cathal O’Neill inspired an injury-time flourish to help the visitors grab three of the last four points on their way to a minimum victory.

It was tough on Clare who after largely setting the pace, just lacked the composure to see out the win when required most.

Credit to Limerick’s persistence though, led supremely by a six point haul from the roving Bob Purcell who kept his side in touch throughout.
Six Kealan Guyler points allied to a Mark Rodgers’ 29th minute goal edged the hosts five

in front, only for Limerick to reply right on the stroke of half-time when Cormac Ryan raided for a goal to lessen the arrears to 1-8 to 1-6 by the break.

Cormac Ryan celebrates after the game Cormac Ryan celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick would continue that momentum on the restart to move ahead for the first time in the 35th minute through Barry O’Connor. However it would be short-lived as Rodgers struck for his seventh goal of the championship to snatch back the whip hand by the 38th minute at 2-09 to 1-10.

The tie would be on level terms on three more occasions as the clock ran inexorably towards the hour mark.

However, needing only a draw to top the table, Limerick’s never-say-die resilience ensured that they would go one significant step further as a last gasp ’65 from Cathal O’Neill set up a final showdown with Tipperary on Sunday, July 1st.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-7 (1f, 3’65); Bob Purcell 0-6; Cormac Ryan 1-0; Danny O’Leary, Colin Coughlan 0-2 each; Barry O’Connor, Patrick Kirby, Diarmuid Hegarty, Emmet McEvoy 0-1 each

Scorers for Clare: Kealan Guyler 0-9 (3f, 1’65); Mark Rodgers 2-1; Robin Mounsey 0-3; Conner Hegarty 0-2; William Halpin, Tony Butler, 0-1 each

Limerick

1. Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane)

4. Michael Keane (Adare)
3. Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran)
2. Padraig Harnett (Ahane)

5. Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane)
6. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)
7. Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher)

8. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)
9. Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown)

11. Cormac Ryan (Doon)
12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister)
14. Bob Purcell (Doon)

10. Danny O’Leary (Bruff)
13. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
15. Cian Casey (Claughaun)

Subs:

18. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) for Casey (HT)
17. Bryan Nix (Newcastle West) for O’Leary (47, inj)
19. Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore) for Coughlan (63)

Clare

1. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Brien’s)
3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)
2. Jack Enright (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

5. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)
6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
7. Jason Griffin (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)
9. Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmihil)

10. William Halpin (Tulla)
11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
12. Kealan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
14. Shane Meehan (Banner)
15. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Subs:
18.Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield) for O’Grady (41)

Referee: Mark Maher (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork finish Munster championship on a high but Limerick deny them decider spot

‘The whole side of my face went numb and I couldn’t see out of my left eye so I went straight to hospital’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
REPORT
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie