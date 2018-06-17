Cork finish Munster championship on a high but Limerick deny them decider spot

Cork 3-17

Waterford 2-5

CORK ROUNDED OFF their Munster MHC campaign with a big win but they missed out on a place in the final due to Limerick’s win over Clare in Ennis.

Having lost to Tipperary and Limerick after opening with a win over Clare, Cork went in with a scoring difference of minus-12, meaning they needed a big win to have any chance of qualifying for the final.

They managed that, but unfortunately for John Considine’s side it wasn’t enough as

While Cork had the game’s opening score from Cathal Hickey, Waterford responded well as Tom Gallagher set up Ciarán Keating for a tenth-minute goal.

Cork came straight back with points from Jack Cahalane, Shane Barrett and Darragh Flynn and a goal from captain Shane Barrett, set up by Hickey, had them 1-4 to 1-1 in front.

By half-time, that lead had stretched to 1-9 to 1-2, Ethan Twomey and Pádraig Power also on target as Waterford’s wides mounted.

Power and Cahalane pushed Cork further free on the resumption as Waterford lost Sam Fitzgerald to a second booking, and Barrett and Cian McCarthy both had further super points.

In the 52nd minute, they had real hope as Power netted after Cahalane’s shot was blocked following a Cormac O’Brien free to leave them 2-14 to 1-3 in front.

However, Waterford came back with points from Ciarán Keating and Michael Kiely before a goal from sub Oisín O’Gorman cut the lead to nine

Cork did finish well with three points followed by a second Barrett goal but unfortunately for them it wasn’t enough.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Barrett 2-2, Pádraig Power 1-2, Jack Cahalane 0-5 (frees), Darragh Flynn, Alan Connolly, Cathal Hickey 0-2 each, Ethan Twomey, Cian McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Ciarán Keating 1-2, Oisín O’Gorman 1-0, Michael Kiely 0-2 (frees), Aidan Organ 0-1.

Cork

1. Donncha McCarthy (Sarsfields)

2. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

3. Niall O’Riordan (Mallow)

4. Ciarán O’Brien (St Catherine’s)

5. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

6. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

9. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

10. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

11. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Shane Barrett (Blarrney)

14. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

21. Olan Broderick (Killeagh) for Flynn (45)

23. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Cahalane (54)

19. Cian O’Donovan (Sarsfields) for McCarthy (59)

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

4. Jack Ó Floinn (An Rinn)

6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

3. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)

14. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

2. Gavin Fives (Cappoquin)

8. Ryan Tierney (Ferrybank)

7. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. James Power (Clonea)

5. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

21. Tom Gallagher (Ballygunner)

10. Ciarán Keating (Ardmore)

17. Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

13. Caolán Mac Craith (An Rinn)

9. Aidan Organ (Brickey Rangers)

Subs

22. Christopher Kavanagh (Butlerstown) for Organ (half-time)

19. David Byrne (Erin’s Own) for Tierney (half-time)

18. Gavin Corbett (Ballygunner) for Mac Craith (48)

11. Paddy Leevy (Ballygunner) for Gallagher (48)

12. Oisín Ó’Gorman (Lismore) for Keating (55)

Referee: Philip Kelly (Tipperary).