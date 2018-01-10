LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final

Chelsea take on Arsenal, with both sides in need of a boost following underwhelming Premier League campaigns so far.
Liveblog
Fabregas sets up Kante on the edge of the area, but the France international blasts his shot over.
This game has not quite had the intensity of the recent Premier League match between the sides.
Mustafi gets on the end of a corner but his header is well off target.
Arsenal have been pretty poor in the final third so far.
After a surging run by Kante, Alonso’s shot deflects out for a corner.
Without being full of goalmouth action, this has been an intriguing game to watch.
As I type, Moses finds space down the right and his shot is parried away by Ospina.
Moses’ powerful shot is gathered by Ospina at the second attempt.
Fabregas was on hand for a tap in there if the goalkeeper did not react quickly to his initial error.
Arsenal are coming into this game more now.
As I type, Wilshere plays a lovely through ball to Lacazette, but the striker swings wildly at the ball and his finish is off target.
Chelsea continue to dominate possession and territory.
Arsenal have looked relatively solid defensively so far though.
Chelsea have started this game on the front foot.
Hazard, in particular, is looking sharp.
Arsene Wenger has taken his seat in the press box at Chelsea - trust he has been well briefed on the etiquette of never celebrating a goal or showing any favouritism.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 10, 2018
Half chance for Chelsea early on.
Morata is played into space but his shot from a tight angle hits the side netting.
We’re under way…
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
Team to face Arsenal: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/jbcvsjsgXG— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2018
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨#CFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/V7uEqX9Hlh— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 10, 2018
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 8pm.
COMMENTS (28)