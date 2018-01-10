LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 10 January, 2018
38Mins

Fabregas sets up Kante on the edge of the area, but the France international blasts his shot over.

This game has not quite had the intensity of the recent Premier League match between the sides.

32Mins

Mustafi gets on the end of a corner but his header is well off target.

Arsenal have been pretty poor in the final third so far.

29Mins

After a surging run by Kante, Alonso’s shot deflects out for a corner.

Without being full of goalmouth action, this has been an intriguing game to watch.

As I type, Moses finds space down the right and his shot is parried away by Ospina.

26Mins

Moses’ powerful shot is gathered by Ospina at the second attempt.

Fabregas was on hand for a tap in there if the goalkeeper did not react quickly to his initial error.

23Mins

Arsenal are coming into this game more now.

As I type, Wilshere plays a lovely through ball to Lacazette, but the striker swings wildly at the ball and his finish is off target.

15Mins

Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger takes his seat in the stands before the Carabao Cup Semi Final. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

13Mins

Chelsea continue to dominate possession and territory.

Arsenal have looked relatively solid defensively so far though.

8Mins

Chelsea have started this game on the front foot.

Hazard, in particular, is looking sharp.

3Mins

Half chance for Chelsea early on.

Morata is played into space but his shot from a tight angle hits the side netting.

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 8pm.

