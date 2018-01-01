LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League

Man United face Everton, as Jose Mourinho’s side bid to arrest a poor run of form.
Liveblog
Hello, and welcome to todayâ€™s liveblog.
As always, weâ€™d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 5.30pm.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
130,377 157
|
2
|
Which Budget changes kick in today?
62,851 47
|
3
|
Every single car in 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze
50,371 47
|
1
|
LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, Pro14
23,529 18
|
2
|
'Absolute disbelief consumed us. How could this be happening to Cormac, of all people?'
23,346 10
|
3
|
Here's the Ireland team we'd like to start the 2018 Six Nations
22,782 105
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (5)