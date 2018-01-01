  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run

This evening’s victory sees Jose Mourinho’s team leapfrog Chelsea and go second in the table.

By AFP Monday 1 Jan 2018, 7:24 PM
11 hours ago 7,815 Views 49 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776607
Jesse Lingard celebrates a goal.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Jesse Lingard celebrates a goal.
Jesse Lingard celebrates a goal.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JOSE MOURINHO’S DISAPPOINTING end to 2017 was quickly forgotten as goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard earned Manchester United an impressive 2-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday.

The New Year’s Day win lifted United back into second place in the table, above Chelsea and, for 24 hours at least, to within 12 points of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Martial capped a spell of United pressure early in the second half by shooting his side in front after Paul Pogba had found him in space 20 yards from goal.

The striker took a controlling touch before producing a brilliant right-foot finish that flew into the top right corner of the Everton goal.

It was a much-improved second half showing from United and one capped by a superb individual goal from Lingard that settled the outcome 10 minutes from time.

After Luke Shaw won possession from an Everton throw-in, Pogba slipped through a pass which Lingard accepted, weaving his way through the midfield to the edge of the area before depositing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Everton, seeking to bounce back from the first defeat of Sam Allardyce’s reign, had made a promising start and, with their captain Wayne Rooney keen to impress against his former club, the hosts enjoyed the stronger start.

Youngster Mason Holgate met an early Rooney corner and headed over as Everton built pressure on a United side that had ended 2017 with a whimper.

In the absence of injured pair Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mourinho had started with Martial as his lone striker but there was little early service for the French international.

Pogba ensured the half ended with United in the ascendancy with a counter-attack that ended with him playing in Lingard whose shot was the latest in a long line to miss the target.

But United were a far more dangerous proposition after the restart, creating a string of chances prior to their 56th minute opening goal.

Juan Mata’s long shot was tipped over by Pickford before the Spaniard unleashed a curling left-foot attempt that clipped the post.

Lingard sent Pogba through for the United midfielder whose shot, from a wide angle, flew across the face of goal.

Pogba, playing in a more advanced midfield position than usual, looked in the mood to add to United’s lead following Martial’s opener, a skilful run into the Everton area after 63 minutes ending with a shot which was parried by Pickford.

United looked likely to need that second goal after Allardyce made a double substitution, including the removal of Rooney, and Everton enjoyed their best spell of pressure.

But a near-post header from Niasse, from a Holgate cross, was the closest Everton could come to an equaliser during that brief period of control.

It required an excellent diving save from Pickford to keep out an 18-yard effort from Lingard, after more good build-up play from Pogba — although Lingard made no mistake when presented with a similar opportunity moments later.

- © AFP, 2017

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again>

Fifa say they attempted to contact whistleblower amid doping in football claims>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
Tetchy Mark Hughes storms out of press conference
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
NFL
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs
NFL New Year's resolutions and your Week 17 preview
REVIEW
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Retiring Phil 'The Power' Taylor marches into World Championship final
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie