LIVE: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship

As we watch Ireland’s Pool C rivals South Africa and Georgia close out a 33-27 win for the Baby Boks, here’s a look at the teams for tonight.

France have some stellar names in their back-line with Romain Ntamack and Clement Laporte, they also have form and the odds on their side after a convincing win over Ireland during the Six Nations.

Leinster’s Caelan Doris captains Ireland, with Ulster prospect Joe Dunleavy promising grunt from blindside and Ross Byrne’s kid brother Harry pulling the strings at out-half.

FRANCE U-20: Clement Laporte (SU Agen); Lucas Tauzin (Stade Toulousain), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon OU), Adrien Seguret (Lyon OU), Maxime Marty (Stade Toulousain); Romain Ntamack (Stade Toulousain), Arthur Coville (Stade Francais) (capt); Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Maxime Lamothe (Union Bordeaux Bègles), Daniel Brennan (Stade Toulousain), Thomas Lavault (Stade Rochelais), Killian Geraci (FC Grenoble), Sacha Zegueur (US Oyonnax), Cameron Woki (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Charlie Francoz (Stade Francais).

Replacements: Guillaume Marchand (Stade Toulousain), Jean-Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon), Demba Bamba (CA Brive Corrèze), Pierre-Henri Azagoh (RC Massy Essonne), Jordan Joseph (RC Massy Essonne), Jules Gimbert (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Louis Carbonel (RC Toulon), Matthis Lebel (Stade Toulousain).

IRELAND U-20: Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster); Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster), Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster); Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster); James French (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster), Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)