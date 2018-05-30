LIVE: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,046 Views 7 Comments
Share

Apologies, eir Sport 2 will carry this one. Australia v Wales (oddly) takes top billing on eir Sport 1.

As we watch Ireland’s Pool C rivals South Africa and Georgia close out a 33-27 win for the Baby Boks, here’s a look at the teams for tonight.

France have some stellar names in their back-line with Romain Ntamack and Clement Laporte, they also have form and the odds on their side after a convincing win over Ireland during the Six Nations.

Leinster’s Caelan Doris captains Ireland, with Ulster prospect Joe Dunleavy promising grunt from blindside and Ross Byrne’s kid brother Harry pulling the strings at out-half.

FRANCE U-20: Clement Laporte (SU Agen); Lucas Tauzin (Stade Toulousain), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon OU), Adrien Seguret (Lyon OU), Maxime Marty (Stade Toulousain); Romain Ntamack (Stade Toulousain), Arthur Coville (Stade Francais) (capt); Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Maxime Lamothe (Union Bordeaux Bègles), Daniel Brennan (Stade Toulousain), Thomas Lavault (Stade Rochelais), Killian Geraci (FC Grenoble), Sacha Zegueur (US Oyonnax), Cameron Woki (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Charlie Francoz (Stade Francais).

Replacements: Guillaume Marchand (Stade Toulousain), Jean-Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon), Demba Bamba (CA Brive Corrèze), Pierre-Henri Azagoh (RC Massy Essonne), Jordan Joseph (RC Massy Essonne), Jules Gimbert (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Louis Carbonel (RC Toulon), Matthis Lebel (Stade Toulousain).

IRELAND U-20: Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster); Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster), Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster); Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster); James French (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster), Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

A very good evening.

We’re just doing our stretches and hitting some tackle bags in preparation for Ireland’s U20 World Championship opener against France in Perpignan.

If you’re keen to get watching the game yourself (kick-off 8pm), eir Sport 1 has the goods. WorldRugby.org also carries a feed, but has a few geo-blocking restrictions (including here).

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
Ipswich Town secure their 'top target' as replacement for Mick McCarthy
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
LIVE: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie