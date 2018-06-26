LIVE: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

Nigeria take on Argentina, with both sides’ World Cup hopes in the balance.
662 - Lionel Messi has scored his first World Cup goal in 662 minutes of football, his last previous World Cup goal came against Nigeria as well, in 2014. Relief. pic.twitter.com/471WFjg3Uo— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 26, 2018
Messi controls Banega’s well-executed through pass.
The Barcelona star takes it down brilliantly before burying it into the corner of the net.
NIGERIA 0-1 ARGENTINA (MESSI 14)
Mascherano gives the ball away but then makes a good recovery tackle to dispossess Iheanacho.
Argentina are looking vulnerable on the counter-attack.
Tagliafico slices a shot wide from the edge of the area.
This game looks like it’ll be a bit more open than either of Argentina’s two previous World Cup 2018 encounters.
Mascherano has already given the ball away twice.
Argentina haven’t exactly started this game in convincing fashion.
It’s been a fairly low key start so far.
There have been a few stray passes and it’s been quite stop-start.
We’re under way…
Maradona dancing with a random fan as the teams warm up here: pic.twitter.com/gTujhs0TjX— James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 26, 2018
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
Nigeria name unchanged team for Argentina #SuperEaglesInsider #Team9jaStrong #SightsAndSoundsOfRussia #Russia2018 #SoarSuperEagles https://t.co/E5GMIiAlrs pic.twitter.com/VgAeBmdZFz— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 26, 2018
