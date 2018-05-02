LIVE: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final

Liverpool face Roma, having beaten them 5-2 at the first leg at Anfield.
Liveblog
Here are tonight’s teams…
The Reds in Rome. #UCL #ROMLIV pic.twitter.com/820ULC0DTj— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2018
TEAM NEWS | 📋 | Here it is, our starting line-up for tonight's @ChampionsLeague semi-final second leg against @LFC! DAJE! 🐺— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018
#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLFC pic.twitter.com/ychWKCARUK
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
