Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star

MONACO MIDFIELDER FABINHO is set to move to Liverpool for â‚¬50 million plus a â‚¬5m bonus, both clubs have confirmed.
Not picked for the Brazil squad for the World Cup, the 24-year-old wants the deal completed as soon as possible.
Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have been beaten to his signature by the Reds.
Welcome to #LFC, Fabinho. ðŸ™Œhttps://t.co/Xd7ylCfnqJ pic.twitter.com/nYbV243DY5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2018
More to follow
