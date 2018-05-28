Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Monday 28 May 2018, 9:30 PM
21 minutes ago 3,073 Views 8 Comments
MONACO MIDFIELDER FABINHO is set to move to Liverpool for â‚¬50 million plus a â‚¬5m bonus, both clubs have confirmed.

Not picked for the Brazil squad for the World Cup, the 24-year-old wants the deal completed as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have been beaten to his signature by the Reds.

More to follow

