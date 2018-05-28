This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga

Pablo Machin comes into the hot seat after Vincenzo Montella was sacked in April.

By The42 Team Monday 28 May 2018, 7:53 PM
New Sevilla head coach Pablo Machin
SEVILLA HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Pablo Machin as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has made the move from Girona and signed a two-year deal to take over from Vincenzo Montella, who was dismissed in April after a nine-match winless run.

Joaquin Caparros oversaw the final four games of the season, steering the club to seventh in LaLiga and, in the process, the opportunity to play in the Europa League next season.

Caparros has since been announced as the club’s new director of football, with Machin now tasked with returning Los Rojiblancos to the Champions League.

Machin guided Girona to Spain’s top flight for the first time during the 2016-17 season and oversaw an excellent campaign last time out, finishing a respectable 10th.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly among the candidates to replace Machin at Girona next season.

