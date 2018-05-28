This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A new manager coming in here is going to face the same problems as I am'

Gerard Lyttle is adamant that he can improve Sligo Rovers’ fortunes despite a difficult season so far.

By Paul Dollery Monday 28 May 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,215 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4040804
Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle.
Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle.
Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle.

AFTER HIS SIDE failed to win for the fifth consecutive league game over the weekend, Gerard Lyttle said he’s hopeful that Sligo Rovers will be in a position to strengthen their squad when the transfer window opens in July.

Lyttle’s side, who finished the game with 10 men following the late dismissal of young defender John Mahon, played out a goalless draw with Limerick at the Showgrounds in Saturday evening’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture.

After drawing a blank for the third game in a row, only goal difference is keeping the Bit o’ Red out of the relegation zone at Limerick’s expense. The westerners have hit the net on just 14 occasions in 19 league games in 2018.

“I’m not downbeat,” Lyttle said afterwards. “I can see progress in this team. We’re close. We’re not far away. If I’m being truthful, I think we’re short of maybe two or three players to make a really good team.

“The boys are working extremely hard in training. Everything is there. It’s just getting wins and putting the ball in the back of the net — that’s the frustrating thing.”

Lyttle has been in his current role for just over a year. After succeeding Dave Robertson in April 2017, he helped Sligo to avoid relegation. However, the former Cliftonville manager has been forced to contend with some criticism locally this season as results so far suggest that the club will face another battle to avoid the drop to the First Division.

The Belfast native remains confident in his own ability, as well as that of his players, to bring about an improvement in their fortunes. However, he accepts that their return in front of goal is a major concern.

“I think there has to be a realism from people, and really look deep into what we have and where we are,” he said. “It’s no dig or anything like that at the club, but the budget isn’t a budget of the top five [clubs] or whatever. We don’t have that. We’ve brought in some young players, we’ve taken a punt on some players who we thought would step up. To be fair, it’s hard on them.

Jamie Lennon with Adam Morgan Former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan is Sligo's top scorer, with four league goals. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I don’t think there’s a manager who’ll work harder than me. I really don’t. I’ll dig for everything, I’ll look for everything, I’ll try everything. I want the best for this club and I’m determined to get the best for this club.

“I think the performance levels have been there. There has been quality, but in the final third there hasn’t been. We need to do something about it and there’s only two things you can do: you can either continue to work and hope that the boys on the pitch will give us that quality, or we need to bring in players that can give us the quality and help us. They’re the two things we need to address.

“There are baby steps being made. Yes, the fans are frustrated and I think some people maybe have their own agenda. I’ve said it before: I think this club needs stability. Going and looking for new managers… a [new] manager coming in here is going to face the same problems as I am.

“If they think that a new manager coming in is going to wave a magic wand and go ‘we’re going to win this game’, it’s not going to happen. I believe the club have the right manager. I believe in myself and I believe in the players.”

Lyttle, who takes his side to the Brandywell to play Derry City on Friday night, added: “The most successful clubs are the clubs who stick by their manager and support them. To be fair to the club, they’ve shown me great support. Hopefully that will continue and hopefully we can reward them down the line.

“Things like that are out of my hands. I’ll just continue to work as hard as I can. I’m paid to work for the club as a manager and I’ll continue to work. I’m proud to work here, I love the club, I love the supporters, I love the people around and I’m so determined to bring success to this club. I think I will. I really do believe that.”

– Additional reporting by Jessica Farry

‘Yes, I meant it’ – Cork City’s Sadlier insists 100-yard wondergoal was no fluke

Bray Wanderers issue update on serious leg injury sustained by 19-year-old McGovern

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
LEINSTER
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
'Of all the players I have coached, he is probably the best'
'A rough ride at times', but historic double provides vindication for Leinster's Cullen
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United given the green light to set up their new women's team
Manchester United given the green light to set up their new women's team
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Do you agree with our Ireland team to face France?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie