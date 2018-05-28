This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Yes, I meant it' - Cork City's Sadlier insists 100-yard wondergoal was no fluke

The former Ireland U21 international scored an outrageous goal in Friday’s win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Monday 28 May 2018, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,890 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4040568

KIERAN SADLIER IS making a habit of producing extraordinary goals at Richmond Park.

Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a goal Cork City's Kieran Sadlier. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

On the opening night of the season, the Cork City winger scored the winner directly from a corner as his side began their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title defence with a 3-2 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic.

At the Inchicore venue on Friday night, Sadlier was a thorn in the Saints’ side once again. As well as opening the scoring in City’s 3-1 win, he capped an important result on the road for John Caulfield’s side by scoring an outrageous goal in additional time.

With goalkeeper Tyson Farago venturing forward as the hosts sought an equaliser from a corner, Sadlier capitalised and found the Pat’s net with an incredible half-volley.

The former Ireland U21 international was on the edge of his own box — 100 yards from the Pat’s goal — when he made contact with the ball, but he insists that his strike wasn’t just intended to clear the danger being posed by the opposition.

“I spotted [the goalkeeper] coming up for the corner,” Sadlier said. “I thought to myself in my head, ‘what if he gets caught out of goal?’

“It dropped to me on the edge [of the box] and I thought I might as well try my luck. I had a little look. It gathered enough pace. I didn’t think it would get there but it did, so I’m happy with that.”

Sadlier reiterated via social media that the goal was no fluke, posting on Instagram: “Yes, I meant it.”

His brace in Dublin on Friday took the former West Ham United trainee’s goals tally to 11 for the season in all competitions. The win kept City two points behind leaders Dundalk, although the champions do have a game in hand.

“I’m obviously happy with [the goals] but I’m more happy that we kept the winning streak going and we’re still up there,” Sadlier added.

