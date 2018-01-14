  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored in a 4-3 win at Anfield.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 6:23 PM
2 hours ago 19,594 Views 98 Comments
The Liverpool players celebrate.
Image: Peter Byrne
The Liverpool players celebrate.
The Liverpool players celebrate.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL CONDEMNED MANCHESTER City to their first Premier League defeat of the season as Arsenalâ€™s defeat was marked by the missing Alexis Sanchez, who looks set to leave the club imminently.

Jurgen Klopp sent out an attack-minded line-up and was rewarded with a scintillating 4-3 win at a jubilant Anfield, where the emotions were in sharp contrast to Wengerâ€™s misery after a 2-1 loss at struggling Bournemouth.

At Anfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlainâ€™s early strike was cancelled out by Leroy Saneâ€™s goal shortly before half-time but three goals in nine scintillating minutes stunned Pep Guardiolaâ€™s men.

Two late goals gave City hope but they fell just short in their desperate bid to keep their unbeaten run going.

The result means that City remain 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Unitedâ€™s match at home to struggling Stoke on Monday. Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea into third spot.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield The scoreboard at Anfield shows 4-3 at full-time. Source: Peter Byrne

Kloppâ€™s side, in their first match since Philippe Coutinho left to join Barcelona, showed they still have enviable depth in attack, taking the lead in the ninth minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain marauded forward and thundered a shot past City stopper Ederson.

The home side held onto their lead until five minutes before half-time, when Leroy Sane gathered a raking cross-field ball from Kyle Walker and beat Loris Karius at his near post with a rasping left-foot shot that the Liverpool keeper should have saved.

Guardiolaâ€™s team looked in control after the break before Liverpoolâ€™s goal glut.

Roberto Firmino dinked a clever shot in off the post following a through-ball by Oxlade-Chamberlain and just two minutes later Sadio Mane smashed a shot into the top corner to make it 3-1.

With City rocking, Mohamed Salah scored Liverpoolâ€™s fourth with a left-footed shot from more than 35 yards out after Ederson had misplaced a clearance.

City scored late through Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan but ran out of time in their search for a dramatic equaliser.

© AFP 2018 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year's best sports stories.

