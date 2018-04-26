  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool request 'extraordinary meeting' about fan safety ahead of second leg Roma clash

All major stakeholders who are responsible for the wellbeing of supporters at the game in Rome are set to attend.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 4:38 PM
55 minutes ago 1,169 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3980481
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL HAVE REQUESTED an ‘extraordinary meeting’ to discuss fan safety ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Roma.

A statement on the club website says that ‘all the major stakeholders who share responsibility for the wellbeing of Liverpool supporters’ are set to attend the meeting and discuss ‘specific ongoing concerns.’

These include officials from AS Roma, Uefa and the relevant Italian police and security services.

The statement reads:

“Liverpool Football Club is continuing to do everything in its power to provide supporters travelling to Rome next week with the most comprehensive safety and security advice.

“Liverpool have sought clarity on a number of issues surrounding the match-day operation since the draw was made and is hoping this extraordinary meeting will provide the necessary reassurances and essential information.

“This, if provided, will allow the club to fully inform supporters of the measures that will be in place.

“The club thanks its fans for their ongoing engagement on this issue and would hope to provide a detailed update following the meeting.”

Irish Liverpool supporter Seán Cox, who planned to attend the first leg on Tuesday, remains in a critical condition after he was attacked outside the Anfield football ground. Two Italian men have been charged in relation to the incident.

The Premier League side will hang a St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey in their dressing room as a show of support to the 53-year-old Meath man, while his family have issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his medical costs and over €41,000 has been raised at the time of writing.

The Premier League side carry a 5-2 lead into the second leg in Rome, which takes place next Wednesday.

Comments have been closed as individuals have been charged.

