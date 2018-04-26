Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB will hang a St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey in their dressing room as a show of support to Sean Cox.

The 53-year-old Meath man suffered an unprovoked attack outside Anfield ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final first leg with Roma, and two Italian men have since been charged over the serious assault.

Sean is in a critical condition at the Walton Neurological Centre, and the Reds captain Jordan Henderson posted a message to say the fan is in the squad’s thoughts and prayers yesterday.

“He came to watch a football match and support our team — the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones,” wrote the Liverpool skipper.

Speaking on last night’s Off The Ball, former Ireland and Everton midfielder Kevin Kilbane revealed that the Premier League club were looking to get their hands on a shirt from his local GAA club.

Later in the programme, it was confirmed that a jersey had been sourced and that Kilbane would pass it on.

Liverpool face Stoke City at home in the Premier League on Saturday, before travelling to the Italian capital for the second leg of their Champions League on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, over €37,000 has now been raised by a GoFundMe page set up to help with Sean’s medical costs.

