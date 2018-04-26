  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job

The Liverpool legend is reportedly on a shortlist to take over at the Glasgow club.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,101 Views 7 Comments
Gerrard is currently managing Liverpool's U18s.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Gerrard is currently managing Liverpool's U18s.
Gerrard is currently managing Liverpool's U18s.
Image: EMPICS Sport

EX-LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN Steven Gerrard is a surprise candidate to become the manager of Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing in 2016, has emerged as one of the favourites to take over at the Glasgow outfit, according to multiple sources including the BBC.

Rangers sacked manager Pedro Caixinha back in October, and Graeme Murty has in charge on an interim basis since then.

They are currently second in Scotlandâ€™s top flight but trail Old Firm rivals Celtic by 10 points. The sides meet at Parkhead on Sunday, when the Hoops can wrap up a seventh successive title by earning three points.

Rangers have Gerrard on their shortlist for the position, and handing him the role would represent his first senior managerial job. Having turned down the chance to manage MK Dons two years ago, he has been coaching with Liverpoolâ€™s underage teams.

The appointment would also pit the ex-England midfielder against his former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers, who has been hugely successful at Celtic since arriving in 2016.

