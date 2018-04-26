  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dunphy: Real Madrid will win the Champions League 'no matter what Liverpool do'

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are battling to get into the Champions League final.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 12:21 PM
37 minutes ago 2,479 Views 12 Comments
Image: RTÉ Soccer Twitter Page
EAMON DUNPHY BELIEVES that Real Madrid will win the Champions League ‘no matter what Liverpool do’ should both sides meet in the final next month.

The two teams are in front in their respective semi-final clashes with Real Madrid holding the advantage over Bayern Munich following their 2-1 first-leg victory on Wednesday night.

That result came 24 hours after Liverpool scored a 5-2 victory at Anfield against Roma to put them in a strong position of claiming one of the spots in the final in Kiev.

Liverpool did produce an impressive performance against the Italian side at Anfield, but they also coughed up a 5-0 lead to concede two late goals.

However, if they do manage to complete the assignment and progress to the decider, Dunphy expects the reigning champions Real Madrid to retain their crown for a third consecutive time.

The Spanish side did not look all that convincing against Bayern Munich, but when asked if there was anything in either team to keep Liverpool nervously awake, Dunphy replied:

I think Real Madrid will keep them awake [and] if they don’t keep them awake, they should.

“The only hope [for Liverpool] is they’ve a poor goalkeeper [in] Navas. He looks a bag of nerves. I’d say he’s reading in the Spanish papers, the Madrid papers in particular every day about [David] De Gea and all of that.

“He’s nervous and you can see he’s no confidence. You could see it in the game tonight.

“But they have quality in midfield — Modric and Kroos, Casemiro is a very good midfeld player and up front they have Ronaldo. They have Asensio who came on and is an outstanding player. Isco scored a hat-trick for Spain when they beat Argentina 6-1 a few weeks ago.

They have quality all over the pitch and they are going to win the Champions League no matter what Liverpool do.”

Real Madrid will host Bayern in their second leg on Tuesday 1 May, while Liverpool travel to take on Roma the next day.

