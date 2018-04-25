  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid recover from early setback to put themselves on course for Champions League final

Bayern Munich had taken the lead at the Allianz Arena.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 9,086 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3978823
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

REAL MADRID MOVED a step closer to a third straight Champions League title after substitute Marco Asensio hit the winner in a 2-1 semi-final, first-leg victory at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to finish a counter-attack and complete the holders’ comeback win, giving Real the advantage for the return game in Madrid next Tuesday.

“We knew what to expect, we did well and put in a good performance,” said Real captain Sergio Ramos.

“There is still the return to come, but we’ll be very focused and we defended well, that was the main thing.”

Bayern took the lead at the sold-out Allianz Arena through Joshua Kimmich, but Marcelo equalised just before the break and Asensio put Real ahead.

“In the middle of the first half, we were playing well, but we lacked the killer instinct,” said Bayern skipper Thomas Mueller.

“Everything is still possible, but we did ourselves no favours today.”

Despite Bayern dominating possession and creating twice as many chances as Real, Madrid claimed a sixth straight win, dating back to 2012, over the Bavarians in the Champions League knockout stage.

“We didn’t put our chances away, while Real took their two chances,” said Kimmich.

“We were naive in front of goal, they are favourites now to go through, but we will give it our all in the return.”

Real coach Zinedine Zidane pulled a surprise before kick-off by leaving both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema out of the starting line-up.

Isco, who was replaced by Asensio at half-time, and Lucas Vazquez played either side of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a subdued night up front in Munich.

The Portuguese failed to add to his tally of 15 Champions League goals this season, being denied a second-half strike by an offside flag, which would have made it 3-1.

James Rodriguez, who is on a two-year loan deal from Real, shone in Bayern’s midfield and found plenty of cracks in the Madrid defence.

- Bayern hit by injuries -

However, this just was not Bayern’s night.

Both Mueller and Robert Lewandowski went agonisingly close with a string of chances.

The hosts suffered a blow with barely five minutes gone when Arjen Robben limped off to be replaced by Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern changed their system with right-back Joshua Kimmich moving up to plug the space on the right wing, which sparked the opening goal.

When Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich played the ball down the flank, James released Kimmich with a perfectly-timed pass in the 28th minute.

The Germany international raced clear and caught out Keylor Navas at his near post to stun Real.

Bayern suffered their second early injury blow when Jerome Boateng was replaced by Niklas Suele on 34 minutes — which is also bad news for Germany with the World Cup looming.

Real had a left-off when Ribery went one-on-one with Navas, but stumbled at the crucial moment.

Then from nothing, Marcelo conjured the equaliser on 44 minutes.

When Dani Carvajal headed the ball across the edge of the box, it landed at Marcelo’s feet and was in Bayern’s net moments later after a fierce left-footed shot.

It was the Brazilian’s third Champions League goal this season after also scoring in the knock-out rounds against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Real escaped again when Navas failed to hold a Lewandowski header just before the half-time whistle and the ball bobbled away to safety.

It shows how far Bale and Benzema have dropped out of Zidane’s favour that Isco was replaced on the left wing by Asensio for the second half, but the move paid off.

Rafinha lost the ball in midfield after a Bayern attack, and Vazquez sprinted clear and put Asensio into space to curl past Ulreich on 57 minutes.

With 25 minutes left, Zidane threw on an extra attacker, as Benzema came on for injured right-back Carvajal.

Moments later Bayern came within inches of an equaliser when Navas denied Mueller with a reflex save.

In the final five minutes, Lewandowski beat Navas, but his floated shot flew just wide of the post to add to Bayern’s misery.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes>

‘We knew it would be controversial’ – Leeds owner defends much-criticised tour to war-torn Myanmar>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
FOOTBALL
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
LEINSTER
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
Leinster great Isa Nacewa to retire from rugby this summer
Sexton braced for 'special and tough' clash with former club Racing in Champions Cup final
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie