Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?

Salah, Dzeko, Ronaldo and Lewandowski will all be chasing a place in the final on 26 May.

Salah, Dzeko, Ronaldo and Lewandowski will all be chasing a place in the final on 26 May.

FOUR TEAMS LEFT in the hunt chasing the two final places on offer over the next eight days.

Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all aiming to reach the 2018 Champions League final with the semi-final first legs taking place tonight in Anfield and tomorrow night at the Allianz Arena before next week’s return legs at the Stadio Olimpico and Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are chasing a third successive final appearance and are bidding this season for a fourth title in five seasons. Bayern Munich’s most recent final outing came in 2013 when they defeated Borussia Dortmund in Wembley.

In Liverpool’s case, you have to go back to 2007 in Athens when they lost to AC Milan for their last final appearance while for Roma it’s been 34 years since they featured in the European Cup decider with a defeat to Liverpool in Rome.

But we want to know who do you think will be the contestants for this year’s final?

Let us know what you reckon the pairing will be in Kiev on 26 May.

