Monday 23 April, 2018
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?

Let’s test your knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 23 Apr 2018, 4:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,013 Views 3 Comments
Liverpool v AS Roma Source: PA Archive/PA Images

THERE’S A PLACE on offer in the Champions League final as Liverpool and Roma get set for semi-final action with tomorrow night’s first leg tie.

But take a trip down memory lane and see if you can recognise the players that lined out when the clubs clashed four times in Europe over the course of 2001 and 2002?

********************************

Simple one to start, can you name this Liverpool player in action against Roma in March 2002?
PA
Danny Murphy
Steven Gerrard

Jamie Carragher
David Thompson
And a straightforward one for Roma, who is this player that was central to the Italian club's fortunes?
PA
Damiano Tommasi
Antonio Cassano

Marco Delvecchio
Francesco Totti
Do you know this player who anchored Liverpool's defence?
PA
Sami Hyypia
Abel Xavier

Stéphane Henchoz
John Arne Riise
Who is this Brazilian player that enjoyed a spell with Roma?
PA
Aldair
Emerson

Marcos Assuncao
Cafu
Any idea who this Liverpool player in action is, pictured in action in the UEFA Cup in 2001?
PA
Nicky Barmby
Gary McAllister

Dietmar Hamann
Danny Murphy
Name this Italian that featured for Roma against Liverpool and enjoyed a long stint with the club?
PA
Amedeo Mangone
Damiano Tommasi

Christian Panucci
Alessandro Rinaldi
Can you identify this player who featured for Liverpool against Roma in European action?
PA
Vladimir Smicer
Igor Biscan

Milan Baros
Christian Ziege
Any idea who this Roma player is, pictured in possession back in February 2001?
PA
Hidetoshi Nakata
Vincent Candela

Walter Samuel
Gianni Guigou
Name this Liverpool player who netted at Anfield against Roma in March 2002?
PA
Markus Babbel
Dietmar Hamann

Patrik Berger
Jari Litmanen
And finally who is this striker in action for Roma against Liverpool?
PA
Gabriele Batistuta
Vincenzo Montella

Marco Delvecchio
Abel Balbo
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like soccer?
‘I didn’t have a chance at Chelsea’ – Salah delighted with Premier League redemption

‘You can’t really come out of your room… It’s quite a lonely existence’

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

