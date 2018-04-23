Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

THERE’S A PLACE on offer in the Champions League final as Liverpool and Roma get set for semi-final action with tomorrow night’s first leg tie.

But take a trip down memory lane and see if you can recognise the players that lined out when the clubs clashed four times in Europe over the course of 2001 and 2002?

Simple one to start, can you name this Liverpool player in action against Roma in March 2002? PA Danny Murphy Steven Gerrard

Jamie Carragher David Thompson And a straightforward one for Roma, who is this player that was central to the Italian club's fortunes? PA Damiano Tommasi Antonio Cassano

Marco Delvecchio Francesco Totti Do you know this player who anchored Liverpool's defence? PA Sami Hyypia Abel Xavier

Stéphane Henchoz John Arne Riise Who is this Brazilian player that enjoyed a spell with Roma? PA Aldair Emerson

Marcos Assuncao Cafu Any idea who this Liverpool player in action is, pictured in action in the UEFA Cup in 2001? PA Nicky Barmby Gary McAllister

Dietmar Hamann Danny Murphy Name this Italian that featured for Roma against Liverpool and enjoyed a long stint with the club? PA Amedeo Mangone Damiano Tommasi

Christian Panucci Alessandro Rinaldi Can you identify this player who featured for Liverpool against Roma in European action? PA Vladimir Smicer Igor Biscan

Milan Baros Christian Ziege Any idea who this Roma player is, pictured in possession back in February 2001? PA Hidetoshi Nakata Vincent Candela

Walter Samuel Gianni Guigou Name this Liverpool player who netted at Anfield against Roma in March 2002? PA Markus Babbel Dietmar Hamann

Patrik Berger Jari Litmanen And finally who is this striker in action for Roma against Liverpool? PA Gabriele Batistuta Vincenzo Montella

Marco Delvecchio Abel Balbo Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like soccer? Share your result: Share

