  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption

Mohamed Salah failed to make his mark at Stamford Bridge, but is loving life at Anfield after a brilliant debut season.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Apr 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,901 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3972702

MOHAMED SALAH CLAIMS he always wanted to return to England and show the Premier League what he is capable of after winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah failed to shine upon joining Chelsea from Basel in 2014, and was loaned out to Fiorentina and Roma, before completing a transfer to the Stadio Olimpico side in 2016.

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool - Premier League Source: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

A productive spell in Serie A convinced Liverpool to part with an initial fee of €42million for the Egypt international in June.

He has repaid that investment in fine style this season, scoring 41 goals in all competitions to help the Reds reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Upon receiving the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday, the 25-year-old was asked if he had been determined to prove a point upon moving to Anfield.

“Yes, I think from the first day I left the Premier League it was always in my mind,” he said with a smile.

“I didn’t have my [chance] in Chelsea so it was clear in my mind I would come back and show everyone my focus.

“I’m happy for the award and [for] my team-mates and what we’re doing in the Champions League.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League Group G - Chelsea v Sporting Lisbon Salah struggled at Stamford Bridge. Source: Catherine Ivill/AMA

“I think I left then I came back as different person, man, player, as I said, I didn’t have my chance [at Chelsea].”

Liverpool host Roma in the first leg of their Champions League last-four tie on Tuesday, and Salah is eager for a reunion with his former employers.

“It’s very special to play for a club like Liverpool in the semi-final and the atmosphere at Anfield is great,” he said.

“[I'm] very excited to play against Roma because I have old friends there.”

Quizzed about the team’s chances of progressing to a decider against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich and then coming out on top, he said: “We are in the semi-final, everything is possible.

“We take it game by game and I’m happy about that. We’re going to do our best to win the Champions League.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mo Salah wins PFA Player of the year award

‘I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
'I'd never criticise my players. When we lose, it's on me' - Van Graan
Donnacha Ryan a difference-maker in Racing's win over Munster
FOOTBALL
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Stoke edge closer to the drop after surrendering more points at home
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
LEINSTER
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'We're part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling'
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie