Police investigating 'serious assault' outside Anfield prior to Liverpool's Champions League match

Officers on horseback outside the stadium before kick-off.

Officers on horseback outside the stadium before kick-off.

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING “a serious assault” following reports a Liverpool fan was attacked ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield this evening.

Merseyside Police posted a message confirming an incident had taken place and appealing for video footage.

A statement read: “We are investigating a serious assault of a man outside the Albert pub on Walton Breck Rd at about 7.35pm.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information, or mobile phone footage to contact our social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.”

There were clashes between Liverpool and Roma supporters shortly before kick-off in a game that the home side went on to win 5-2.

Around 80 Roma fans are thought to have used a side road to reach an area populated by Liverpool supporters just outside their Anfield stadium.

One man was seen motionless on the road and BBC footage showed another fan carrying a hammer amid reports Roma supporters used belts as weapons.

Sunday Times Football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft tweeted: “Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. One guy down getting treatment.

“The Roma group came out of Venmore Street, and attack was sudden.”

- © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!