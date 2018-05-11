Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead

Liverpool fans gather outside Anfield before their first leg tie against Roma on 24 April.

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED that the club will open the Kop and lower main stand for their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on 26 May.

Fans will have a chance to soak up the atmosphere in Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to bring home Liverpool’s sixth European Cup in what will be the club’s biggest game in over a decade.

Klopp’s men sealed a final spot after a thrilling 7-6 victory against Roma over two legs, including a 5-2 Anfield victory. Liverpool also eliminated English champions Manchester City and FC Porto on their way to Kiev.

Liverpool players celebrate reaching the final after their 4-2 defeat to Roma. Klopp's side progressed on a 7-6 aggregate scoreline. Source: Alessandra Tarantino

The club was allocated just 16,000 tickets for the decider in Kiev; the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium will have a 63,000 capacity for the game. Ticket prices begin at £48 and can cost high as £394.

Fans have not been helped by extortionate accommodation rates in the city as hotels raised their prices by thousands due to the overwhelming demand of travelling supporters from both Liverpool and Madrid.

Liverpool’s screening in Anfield will give many fans a chance to witness the final and enjoy pre-match entertainment such as live music.

“Before the highly-anticipated final begins, supporters can enjoy a range of pre-match entertainment including face painting, live music, an appearance from club mascot Mighty Red, and more.

“Food and drink can be purchased on the concourses and taken to seats to enjoy during the game.

“Turnstiles will open at 6.15pm, with entry closing at 8pm,” the club said in a statement.

Tickets will cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available on the club’s website.

