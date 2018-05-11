  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong

After an unsuccessful stay at with the Blues, the Liverpool forward said he wanted to silence his critics

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 825 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4005933
Salah after scoring against his former club.
LIVERPOOL STAR MOHAMED Salah revealed his desire to prove critics wrong from his time at Chelsea had motivated him this season.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions this campaign, leading Liverpool to the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old collected both Liverpool’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards on last night, as well as the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize.

Salah has dominated the Premier League after an unsuccessful stay at Chelsea, who had the Egypt international on their books from 2014-16.

The superstar striker said he always wanted to return to England to silence his critics.

“I was here four years ago and a lot of people said he couldn’t [have] success, that I cannot play in the Premier League, [that] it was very difficult for him,” Salah said.

So it was always in my mind to come back. From the first day I left Chelsea, it was always in my mind to make them wrong.

“I made them wrong.”

Liverpool are close to sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day on Sunday. The Reds can lock down a spot in next year’s Champions League with a draw, or if Chelsea fail to win against Newcastle United.

Should the Reds lose Sunday and miss out on the Champions League via the Premier League standings, the club could still land a spot in next year’s tournament if they defeat Real Madrid in this year’s final on 26 May in Kiev.

