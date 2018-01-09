Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN urged to sign Marco Verratti to replace Philippe Coutinho by the club’s former director Christian Purslow.

The Reds confirmed the loss of their star player on Saturday as he brought an end to constant speculation by completing a €160 million move to Barcelona.

With 12 goals and eight assists to his name this season, Coutinho has played a key role in Liverpool’s campaign in the Premier League and Champions League, leaving the club with the difficult task of replacing him halfway through the season.

But ex-managing director Purslow says Jurgen Klopp’s side must push for a “brilliant” player to replace the Brazil international, pointing out Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti as the star they need to maintain the quality of their squad.

“Go and buy Marco Verratti from PSG,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Who has won the league in the last two years? Leicester and Chelsea. What was the common denominator? N’Golo Kante.

“Would he have made Liverpool better? Indisputably. He is a world-class player, I just think Liverpool have to aim high.

“I don’t want fine, I want brilliant, because they just sold brilliant. ‘Fine’ gets you fourth, fifth, or sixth.”

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea and three ahead of Tottenham, while they have been drawn with Porto in the last-16 of the Champions League.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

