After a slow start to the season, former League of Ireland favourite Horgan is finding his rhythm at Preston

AFTER A FRUSTRATING start to the campaign, Daryl Horgan is starting to show the kind of form that earned him a move from Dundalk to Preston in the first place.

After nine substitute appearances, the Ireland international finally made his first Championship start of the season in the 0-0 draw with Barnsley on 26 December.

Horgan has made 14 appearances for the club in total since the start of the campaign, and he has seen his game time increase of late, featuring in six of the Lilywhites last seven matches.

The Galway native was particularly impressive in Preston’s 5-1 win over Wycombe on Saturday, putting his name on the scoresheet in the comprehensive victory.

Daryl Horgan casually just breaking ankles on his way to getting on the scoresheet today 🔥🇮🇪 - #pnefc: pic.twitter.com/PN9a4XUEfp — PNEPhotos (@PNEPhotos) January 6, 2018

It was his second goal of the campaign, after coming off the bench to score in the 2-1 win over Burton last month.

Having impressed at times last season after making the move from the League of Ireland back in January, the 25-year-old winger initially found first-team opportunities more difficult to come by after Alex Neil took over as manager from Simon Grayson in the summer.

And Horgan admits the extra game time of late has helped him rediscover his form.

“I’m quite happy with the way things are going at the moment,” he told the Lancashire Evening Post.

“I have been getting a run of games in the last month or so and I have to keep pushing on, doing well, effecting the games I play in and staying in the manager’s thoughts.

I think a run of games is helping me, you tend to find your rhythm a bit more when you are involved most weeks.

“You get used to playing with the other lads, knowing where they want the ball.

“To a certain extent you can get that from training but it is not the same as playing in a match.

“Thankfully the manager has given me a few chances and I have repaid him.”

