Galway rein in league leaders UCD, Drogheda take advantage to go second

GALWAY UNITED CLOSED the gap on table-toppers UCD with a 2-0 win in the pick of tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division action.

Goals in either half from Eoin McCormack and captain Ryan Connolly gave Shane Keegan’s side the edge at Eamonn Deacy Park.

With Drogheda’s 1-0 win against struggling Athlone Town enough to move them into second place, UCD’s lead at the top is now down to five points — with the Students having played a game more than Drogs, Galway and Finn Harps who are all level on 21 points.

In-form Harps missed their chance to capitalise as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Shelbourne, while elsewhere, Longford Town were 2-0 winners on the road at Wexford FC.

Eager to bounce back from Monday night’s defeat against Finn Harps, Galway were quick off the mark when McCormack put them in front on 11 minutes from a free kick.

Gary Shanahan had a chance to double the hosts’ advantage minutes later but hit the bar, and it wasn’t until Connolly struck in the 77th minute that the win was made safe, condemning UCD to just their second defeat of the campaign.

Chris Lyons scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half as Drogheda laboured to a 1-0 win against Athlone, who remain rooted to the foot of the table with just one point to show from 11 games.

Finn Harps — looking for a fifth straight win on the back of big victories against both Drogheda and Galway — couldn’t find a breakthrough against Shelbourne, while Jamie Hollywood and Sam Verdon earned Longford all three points in Wexford.

Cobh Ramblers host Cabinteely in Saturday evening’s game at St Colman’s Park. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

SSE Airtricity League First Division – Results

Athlone Town 0-1 Drogheda United

Galway United 2-0 UCD

Shelbourne 0-0 Finn Harps

Wexford FC 0-2 Longford Town

