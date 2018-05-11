  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway rein in league leaders UCD, Drogheda take advantage to go second

Tonight’s 2-0 defeat is only UCD’s second loss of the season.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 10:06 PM
45 minutes ago 702 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4008389
Under lights: Eamonn Deacy Park (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Under lights: Eamonn Deacy Park (file photo).
Under lights: Eamonn Deacy Park (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED CLOSED the gap on table-toppers UCD with a 2-0 win in the pick of tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division action.

Goals in either half from Eoin McCormack and captain Ryan Connolly gave Shane Keegan’s side the edge at Eamonn Deacy Park.

With Drogheda’s 1-0 win against struggling Athlone Town enough to move them into second place, UCD’s lead at the top is now down to five points — with the Students having played a game more than Drogs, Galway and Finn Harps who are all level on 21 points.

In-form Harps missed their chance to capitalise as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Shelbourne, while elsewhere, Longford Town were 2-0 winners on the road at Wexford FC.

Eager to bounce back from Monday night’s defeat against Finn Harps, Galway were quick off the mark when McCormack put them in front on 11 minutes from a free kick.

Gary Shanahan had a chance to double the hosts’ advantage minutes later but hit the bar, and it wasn’t until Connolly struck in the 77th minute that the win was made safe, condemning UCD to just their second defeat of the campaign.

Chris Lyons scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half as Drogheda laboured to a 1-0 win against Athlone, who remain rooted to the foot of the table with just one point to show from 11 games.

Finn Harps — looking for a fifth straight win on the back of big victories against both Drogheda and Galway — couldn’t find a breakthrough against Shelbourne, while Jamie Hollywood and Sam Verdon earned Longford all three points in Wexford.

Cobh Ramblers host Cabinteely in Saturday evening’s game at St Colman’s Park. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

SSE Airtricity League First Division – Results

  • Athlone Town 0-1 Drogheda United
  • Galway United 2-0 UCD
  • Shelbourne 0-0 Finn Harps
  • Wexford FC 0-2 Longford Town

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

RTÉ to show Ireland’s U17 European Championship quarter-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
LIVERPOOL
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points
Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie