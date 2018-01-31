Brazilian winger completes £25m move from PSG to Tottenham

LUCAS MOURA’s £25 million move from Paris Saint-Germain has been finalised.

The Brazil international was consistently linked with a move away from PSG during the January window, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Nantes among the sides linked with him.

But Spurs won the race for Lucas’ signature, with the midfielder having arrived from the French capital to undergo a medical with Mauricio Pochettino’s side earlier this week.

Tottenham have now completed their first January deadline day signing since 2015, when they brought in Dele Alli from MK Dons.

Frozen out by the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Brazil team-mate Lucas had not started any league games for PSG this season and featured in just six matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has not played since coming on as a late substitute against Strasbourg in a Coupe de la Ligue tie in December, with his last Ligue 1 appearance coming in November.

He will now hope a solid second half of the season helps him muscle a way back into Tite’s Brazil plans, after spending almost two years in the international wilderness since his last cap in 2016.

Lucas will have to wait to get back on the pitch as he is not be eligible for selection against Manchester United tonight, having missed Tuesday’s 12pm deadline.

Lucas joined PSG from Sao Paulo in January 2013 for a reported £38m and went on to win four league titles and make 229 appearances in all competitions, scoring 46 times and setting up 43.

