'I'm a crazy kid, hahahaha': Aubameyang apologises to Dortmund fans over handling of move

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG HAS apologised to Borussia Dortmund fans for the way he went about sealing his mega-money move to Arsenal.
The Gabon striker completed his protracted transfer to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Arsenal spending a club-record fee, reported to be £56million, to get their man.
During his time at Signal Iduna Park, Aubameyang’s explosive pace and clinical finishing made him a fans’ favourite, with the 28-year-old scoring 172 goals in 213 matches for the club.
However, Aubameyang also had some disciplinary issues after being linked with a move away – including being suspended before a Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting – and he was heavily criticised by pundits in Germany.
Aubameyang has now posted a farewell message to the club’s supporters on Instagram, insisting there was no “malice” over his actions.
“First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month. But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be,” he wrote.
Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy – and yes, I’m a crazy kid, hahahaha! I’ve made mistakes, but never with malice.
“I will never forget these four and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, because you all gave me the strength for the level I am now.
“Thanks to the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my team-mates! Your Auba17 !!!”
Zuerst einmal sorry für alles, was im letzten Monat geschehen ist. Aber ich wollte schon letzten Sommer wechseln, da klappte es nicht, aber jetzt musste es sein. Vielleicht war es nicht der beste Weg für den ich mich entschieden habe, aber jeder weiß, dass Auba verrückt ist - und ja, ich bin ein verrückter Junge, hahahaha! Ich habe Fehler gemacht, aber nie in böser Absicht. Ich werde diese viereinhalb Jahre bei Borussia Dortmund nie vergessen, weil ihr alle mir die Kraft für das Level gegeben habt, auf dem ich jetzt bin. Ich Danke der ganzen BVB Familie, den Fans, dem Klub, dem Staff und natürlich meinen Mitspielern! Euer Auba17 !!! 🖐🏽
