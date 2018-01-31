Michy Batshuayi replaces Aubameyang at Dortmund after Giroud joins Chelsea

CHELSEA FORWARD MICHY Batshuayi has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season

The 24-year-old has moved to the Bundesliga for the remainder of the current campaign as BVB look to replace the outgoing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was unveiled by Arsenal earlier today.

Although Belgian international Batshuayi has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, he struggled to displace first-choice striker Alvaro Morata for Premier League matches — starting only three games.

And with Dortmund struggling for form following the club-record sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, the Bundesliga side have moved to bring in a quality goalscorer.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):