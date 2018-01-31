Lucas Moura passes Spurs medical, Man City defender to Everton and the deadline day rumours

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about on transfer deadline day…

Tottenham will announce the arrival of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura today after he completed a medical.

The 25-year-old will join from Paris Saint-Germain for £25 million (€28m), but won’t feature in tonight’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is hoping to add a defender before the end of the day and the Toffees are interested in taking Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Frenchman has worked his way back into the first-team this season but the arrival of compatriot Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao will see him fall down the pecking order again.

Having sold Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea this week, Roma need a left-back and the Serie A outfit are eyeing up Manchester United’s versatile Daley Blind. United may be open to letting the Dutchman go, but only if it’s a permanent deal as opposed a loan.

Newcastle United missed out on Daniel Sturridge after the Liverpool striker opted to join West Brom on loan, but Rafa Benitez could be in line to get Leicester City’s Islam Slimani on a similar deal today.

The Algerian has reportedly been told he can go to the Magpies for the rest of the season.

Stoke City are expected to complete the signing of Badou Ndiaye if they can finalise his work permit in time. The 27-year-old Senegalese midfielder will join from Galatasaray.

Retro Deal of the Day: Luis Suarez to Liverpool

Seven years ago today, Liverpool paid a then-record fee of £22.8m to Ajax for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Having just sold Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £40m, the Reds sensationally broke the Suarez record hours later by paying Newacastle £35m for Andy Carroll.

Kenny Dalglish with Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

It’s safe to say Suarez and Carroll had contrasting fortunes at the Merseyside club. Carroll didn’t live up to the price tag and was shipped off to West Ham, initially on loan, while Suarez became a fan’s favourite — scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances — before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

