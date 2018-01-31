Irish striker Anthony Stokes released by Hibernian following recent problems

Released again: Anthony Stokes.

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has parted ways with Hibernian by mutual consent, just six months into his third spell at the club.

The 29-year-old striker’s future at Easter Road was thrown into uncertainty last week after manager Neil Lennon heavily criticised his recent behaviour.

“He has to have a good look at himself,” he said, slating his poor attitude and lack of professionalism during and after the team’s winter training camp in Portugal.

“The penny either drops or it doesn’t and eventually the game moves on and I have other players to consider as well.”

Stokes has been omitted from each of Lennon’s three match-day squads in 2018.

The club are yet to officially announce the news but many sources including Sky Sports and the BBC are reporting the development.

He signed for Hibs after parting company with Blackburn last August, and has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances since agreeing that two-year deal. That said, the Dublin native has had off-the-field problems since re-joining the side he spent time both on loan at in 2016 and permanently between 2009 and 2010.

Anthony Stokes leaves Hibs by mutual consent. Neil Lennon gave him every chance. Some guys will never learn — Tom English (@BBCTomEnglish) January 30, 2018 Source: Tom English /Twitter

“Nothing at the minute no,” Lennon responded when asked if there was an update on the player’s movement in a press conference yesterday.

“He’s not in the squad tomorrow. We’ll come back to that after tomorrow night.”

Stokes has lined out for Sunderland and Celtic in the past and has made nine appearances for Ireland without hitting the net.

His last international cap came three years ago in a friendly against the United States.

