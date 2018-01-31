  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish striker Anthony Stokes released by Hibernian following recent problems

The 29-year-old was just six months into his third spell at the club.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 10:33 AM
16 minutes ago 630 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3825611

Rangers v Hibernian - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Released again: Anthony Stokes.

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has parted ways with Hibernian by mutual consent, just six months into his third spell at the club.

The 29-year-old striker’s future at Easter Road was thrown into uncertainty last week after manager Neil Lennon heavily criticised his recent behaviour.

“He has to have a good look at himself,” he said, slating his poor attitude and lack of professionalism during and after the team’s winter training camp in Portugal.

“The penny either drops or it doesn’t and eventually the game moves on and I have other players to consider as well.”

Stokes has been omitted from each of Lennon’s three match-day squads in 2018.

The club are yet to officially announce the news but many sources including Sky Sports and the BBC are reporting the development.

He signed for Hibs after parting company with Blackburn last August, and has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances since agreeing that two-year deal. That said, the Dublin native has had off-the-field problems since re-joining the side he spent time both on loan at in 2016 and permanently between 2009 and 2010.

“Nothing at the minute no,” Lennon responded when asked if there was an update on the player’s movement in a press conference yesterday.

“He’s not in the squad tomorrow. We’ll come back to that after tomorrow night.”

Stokes has lined out for Sunderland and Celtic in the past and has made nine appearances for Ireland without hitting the net.

His last international cap came three years ago in a friendly against the United States.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘Monster that kills little kids’ Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford

Mourinho hails Mata’s enduring worth as Spaniard signs new Man United contract

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Monster that kills little kids' Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford
'Monster that kills little kids' Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make €20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â¬57m
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of €57m
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
IRELAND
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'
'Significant gap': Lone parents and those with disabilities among the most deprived in Ireland
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of €65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie