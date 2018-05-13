  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Classy Zverev punishes Thiem to secure Madrid title

Dominic Thiem was no match for Alexander Zverev, who earned a third career Masters 1000 title by winning the Madrid Open.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 8:16 PM
Alexander Zverev in action
Alexander Zverev in action
Alexander Zverev in action

ALEXANDER ZVEREV OUTCLASSED an error-strewn Dominic Thiem to continue his sublime run on clay with a comprehensive 6-4 6-4 win in Sunday’s Madrid Open final.

Just one week on from lifting the BWM Open, second seed Zverev made it nine straight wins on the dirt to clinch a third career Masters 1000 title – the fifth active player to achieve such a haul.

Thiem had beaten ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal in Friday’s quarter-final, but the man seen by many as the Spaniard’s greatest threat at the French Open was punished for a disjointed display that yielded 21 unforced errors.

Zverev, who earned a first win over Thiem on clay, was a deserving victor and will now turn his attention to Rome and the Internazionali d’Italia.

Thiem was punished for a sloppy first game that ended with the Austrian double-faulting to gift Zverev the lead.

Zverev mixed up his game and offered few sniffs until he had to claw back from 0-30 down when serving for the set, Thiem going long with a forehand to surrender the opener.

A similar pattern followed in the second set with Thiem going wide off a straight-forward looking shot to gift Zverev a break point that was converted when a punishing forehand could only be returned into the net.

Thiem was in trouble again when 15-40 down in game four, but to his credit he fought back to stay in the match with a fierce forehand winner.

But the pattern of the match did not alter and a flawless Zverev coasted through the remaining service games to celebrate a huge win in the build up to Roland Garros.

- Omni

